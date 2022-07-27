    Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 (Declared): How to Check CHSE Science Result Direct Link @ chseodisha.nic.in

    Updated: Jul 27, 2022 16:32 IST
    Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    CHSE Science Result 2022 for 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Odisha Board 12th Science Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: The long wait for the Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 is finally over. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result online for all the students who appeared in the exam. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science Stream Result 2022 has been declared online on the official website of the Board like every year. Students will be required to visit the official website and enter their roll number and other credentials to check their Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 for Science stream has also been made available at the top of this page, from where students will be able to check and access their results online. The Odisha 12th Science result 2022 was earlier announced on 12th August 2022.

    Updated as on 27 July 2022 @ 4:00 PM

    Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 Today: Students patiently waiting for the Odisha Board Plus Two Science result 2022 can expect to check the same today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science result 2022 in a short while. The Odisha Board will announce the results of the Plus Two Science result 2022 in the online mode only keeping in view with the situation prevalent. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2022 by visiting the official website. To check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science result 2022, students will be required to provide their exam roll number and other required credentials. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to Odisha Board Plus Two Science result 2022 will also be made available on this page.

    Old Updates

    Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will soon be announcing the Odisha 12th Science result 2022 on the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. To check the Odisha Board class 12 result 2022 for the Science stream students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and registration number in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the results will also be available on this page as and when the results are declared on the official website.

    Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Odisha Board class 12 Science stream results 2022.

    Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 Highlights

    Board name

    Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

    Exam name

    Odisha Board CHSE Science Stream exam

    Result name

    Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2022

    Odisha CHSE result 2022 date

    May 2022

    Website

    chseodisha.nic.in

    Mode of result

    online

    Credentials to check

    Roll number and registration number

    Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2022 Date and Time

    The Odisha class 12 Science exams are scheduled to be conducted in March 2022 while the results are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

    Particulars

    Dates

    Odisha 12th Exams 2022

    March 18-April 12 2022

    Odisha class 12 Science result date

    May 2022

    How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    CHSE Odisha class 12 Science stream results 2022 will be declared on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Odisha Board class 12 Science stream results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the Odisha 12th Board official website

    Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha class 12 Science result link

    Step 3rd: Enter the class 12 Science registration and roll number in the link provided

    Step 4th: The CHSE plus 2 Science results will be displayed

    Step 5th: Download the Odisha plus two Science results 2022 for further reference

    CHSE Science Result 2022 for 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates can also check their Odisha Science results 2022 for class 12 by following the steps provided here. Along with the steps students are also provided with representational images to make the process of checking the results for Odisha class 12 Science stream. 

    Step 1st: Visit the Odisha 12th Board official website

    Odisha Board Plus 2 Science Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the result link on the homepage

    Step 3rd: Click on the CHSE 12th Science relevant result link

    Odisha Board Plus 2 Science Result 2022

    Step 4th: Login using the roll number and registration details

    Odisha Board Plus 2 Science Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Odisha board class 12 Science result 2022 for further reference

    How To Check Odisha Board 12th Science Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Apart from the Odisha Board plus two Science result 2022 link on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha CHSE 12th Science stream results via SMS.

    Step 1st: Open a new message window on your phone.

    Step 2nd: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

    Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750

    What details will be mentioned in the Odisha CHSE 12th Science Results 2022? 

    When checking the Odisha board class 12 Science stream results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The details mentioned on the Odisha Board class 12th Science results 2022 are as follows -

    • Candidate name
    • Candidate roll number
    • Name of examination
    • School details
    • List of subjects
    • Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Total marks secured
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status of students

    Odisha Board  12th Science Results Statistics

    Students can check the statistics of the Odisha Board class 12 Science exams in the previous year.

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall pass %

    Boys’ pass %

    Girls pass %

    2021

     

    95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts)

    85.98% Arts

    92.34% Arts

    2020

    Around 3 lakh

    70.21% (Science)

    67.56 (Arts)

    74.95 (Commerce)

    -

    -

    2019

    Around 3,50,000

    72.33%

    70.40%

    75.02%

    2018

    3,65,000

    Science- 76.98

    Arts- 68.79

    Commerce- 74.9

    Science- 75.69

    Arts- 60.88

    Commerce- 73.11

    Science- 78.88

    Arts- 74.38

    Commerce- 74.48

    2017

    3,80,707

    81.11

    80.29

    82.36

    2016

    3,73,000

    92.63

    -

    -

    2015

    3,56,418

    76.75

    72.36

    81.53

    2014

    3,10,378

    68.37

    64.18

    72.85

    What After the Announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th Science Results 2022?

    After the results are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for higher education courses. The board will also be conducting the scrutiny of the class 12 Science science stream answer sheets and the compartmental exams. The candidates who want to apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartmental exams are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the same.

    Odisha Board class 12 Science Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    After the results are announced, the board will be conducting the class 12 Science science stream re-checking and re-evaluation process. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors are required to submit the applications for the same.

    The answer sheets will be taken for scrutiny based on the applications submitted. The results of the students after the scrutiny of answer sheets will be released on the official website shortly after the scrutiny is conducted. Candidates can watch this space for more details on the Odisha board class 12 Science re-checking and re-evaluation.

    Odisha 12th Science Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    As soon as the CHSE Odisha class 12 Science result 2022 are announced on the official website, students who were unable to secure the required marks in the exams can apply for the compartment exams.

    The board will conduct the Odisha class 12 Science science stream compartment exams in a month from the declaration of the class 12 Science results. To appear for the compartment exams students are required to visit the official website and submit the compartment exam applications available on the official website. After completing the applications students will be issued with the admit card. The results of the Odisha board class 12 Science compartmental exams will also be declared soon so that students can continue with the admission procedure.

    Odisha Board class 12 Science Results 2022 - Toppers

    Along with the Odisha Board class 12 Science exam results 2022 for the science stream, the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the stream. The toppers will be from across the state in the various streams. Candidates will be provided with the toppers for the 2022 examinations on this page as soon as the list is announced by the officials.

    About Odisha Board School Examination Board (CHSE Odisha)

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.

    The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducts examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

    FAQ

    Where to check Odisha class 12 Science Science stream results 2022?

    Candidates will be able to check the Odisha Board class 12 Science science stream results 2022, through the link provided on the official website. A direct link for the students will also be available here.

    Can students be admitted to courses other than science stream after class 12 Science?

    Yes, class 12 Science science stream students can take up any desired course provided there is no other specification mentioned in the eligibility.

    What details are mentioned in the Odisha Board class 12 Science Science results 2022?

    The Odisha board 12th Science Science Results 2022 will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

    Are the results declared separately for each stream?

    No, the results will be declared in a single link and students will have to enter their registration number in order to get their specific results.