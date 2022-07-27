Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: The long wait for the Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 is finally over. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result online for all the students who appeared in the exam. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science Stream Result 2022 has been declared online on the official website of the Board like every year. Students will be required to visit the official website and enter their roll number and other credentials to check their Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 for Science stream has also been made available at the top of this page, from where students will be able to check and access their results online. The Odisha 12th Science result 2022 was earlier announced on 12th August 2022.

Updated as on 27 July 2022 @ 4:00 PM

Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 Today: Students patiently waiting for the Odisha Board Plus Two Science result 2022 can expect to check the same today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science result 2022 in a short while. The Odisha Board will announce the results of the Plus Two Science result 2022 in the online mode only keeping in view with the situation prevalent. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2022 by visiting the official website. To check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science result 2022, students will be required to provide their exam roll number and other required credentials. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to Odisha Board Plus Two Science result 2022 will also be made available on this page.

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will soon be announcing the Odisha 12th Science result 2022 on the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. To check the Odisha Board class 12 result 2022 for the Science stream students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and registration number in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the results will also be available on this page as and when the results are declared on the official website.

Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha Exam name Odisha Board CHSE Science Stream exam Result name Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2022 Odisha CHSE result 2022 date May 2022 Website chseodisha.nic.in Mode of result online Credentials to check Roll number and registration number

Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2022 Date and Time

The Odisha class 12 Science exams are scheduled to be conducted in March 2022 while the results are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Particulars Dates Odisha 12th Exams 2022 March 18-April 12 2022 Odisha class 12 Science result date May 2022

How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

CHSE Odisha class 12 Science stream results 2022 will be declared on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Odisha Board class 12 Science stream results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the Odisha 12th Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha class 12 Science result link

Step 3rd: Enter the class 12 Science registration and roll number in the link provided

Step 4th: The CHSE plus 2 Science results will be displayed

Step 5th: Download the Odisha plus two Science results 2022 for further reference

CHSE Science Result 2022 for 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates can also check their Odisha Science results 2022 for class 12 by following the steps provided here. Along with the steps students are also provided with representational images to make the process of checking the results for Odisha class 12 Science stream.

Step 1st: Visit the Odisha 12th Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3rd: Click on the CHSE 12th Science relevant result link

Step 4th: Login using the roll number and registration details

Step 5th: Download the Odisha board class 12 Science result 2022 for further reference

How To Check Odisha Board 12th Science Results 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the Odisha Board plus two Science result 2022 link on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha CHSE 12th Science stream results via SMS.

Step 1st: Open a new message window on your phone.

Step 2nd: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750

What details will be mentioned in the Odisha CHSE 12th Science Results 2022?

When checking the Odisha board class 12 Science stream results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The details mentioned on the Odisha Board class 12th Science results 2022 are as follows -

Candidate name

Candidate roll number

Name of examination

School details

List of subjects

Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Total marks secured

Grade

Qualifying status of students

Odisha Board 12th Science Results Statistics

Students can check the statistics of the Odisha Board class 12 Science exams in the previous year.

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass % Boys’ pass % Girls pass % 2021 95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts) 85.98% Arts 92.34% Arts 2020 Around 3 lakh 70.21% (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) - - 2019 Around 3,50,000 72.33% 70.40% 75.02% 2018 3,65,000 Science- 76.98 Arts- 68.79 Commerce- 74.9 Science- 75.69 Arts- 60.88 Commerce- 73.11 Science- 78.88 Arts- 74.38 Commerce- 74.48 2017 3,80,707 81.11 80.29 82.36 2016 3,73,000 92.63 - - 2015 3,56,418 76.75 72.36 81.53 2014 3,10,378 68.37 64.18 72.85

What After the Announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th Science Results 2022?

After the results are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for higher education courses. The board will also be conducting the scrutiny of the class 12 Science science stream answer sheets and the compartmental exams. The candidates who want to apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartmental exams are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the same.

Odisha Board class 12 Science Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

After the results are announced, the board will be conducting the class 12 Science science stream re-checking and re-evaluation process. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors are required to submit the applications for the same.

The answer sheets will be taken for scrutiny based on the applications submitted. The results of the students after the scrutiny of answer sheets will be released on the official website shortly after the scrutiny is conducted. Candidates can watch this space for more details on the Odisha board class 12 Science re-checking and re-evaluation.

Odisha 12th Science Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

As soon as the CHSE Odisha class 12 Science result 2022 are announced on the official website, students who were unable to secure the required marks in the exams can apply for the compartment exams.

The board will conduct the Odisha class 12 Science science stream compartment exams in a month from the declaration of the class 12 Science results. To appear for the compartment exams students are required to visit the official website and submit the compartment exam applications available on the official website. After completing the applications students will be issued with the admit card. The results of the Odisha board class 12 Science compartmental exams will also be declared soon so that students can continue with the admission procedure.

Odisha Board class 12 Science Results 2022 - Toppers

Along with the Odisha Board class 12 Science exam results 2022 for the science stream, the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the stream. The toppers will be from across the state in the various streams. Candidates will be provided with the toppers for the 2022 examinations on this page as soon as the list is announced by the officials.

About Odisha Board School Examination Board (CHSE Odisha)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducts examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.