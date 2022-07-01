    TBSE 12th Science Result 2022, Tripura Board HS Results 2022, tbse.in

    Updated: Jul 1, 2022 17:29 IST
    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022
    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    TBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Declaration Date
    Where to Check Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022?
    Steps to check the Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022
    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Previous Year Analysis
    Tripura Board class 12 Exam Analysis 2022

    Tripura Board class 12 Science stream examinations will be conducted by the board officials in May-June 2022. The examinations will be conducted following the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the board.  

    The results of Tripura Board class 12 examinations for the science streams will be published on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the Tripura Board class 12 Science stream examinations will be able to check the Tripura Board class 12 examinations. The link to check the Science stream Tripura board 2022 will be available on the official website.

    Candidates will also be able to check the Tripura Board class 12 examination results for the science stream through the direct link provided here. 

    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Declaration Date

    Tripura Board class 12 Science stream examination 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board.  The students who have appeared for the Tripura Board class 12 examinations can check the results of the science streams  by clicking on the link available on the official website.

    The exact date for the declaration of the Tripura Board class 12 exam for the science streams will be announced by the board officials before the declaration of the examination results. 

    State

    Exam Name

    Exam Date (2022)

    Exam Result Date*

    Tripura

    Tripura Board Madhyamik Exam

    19 May to June 4, 2022

    		  

    Tripura HS +2 Board Exam

    May 18 to June 11, 2022

    		  

    Tripura 12th Science Result

    May 18 to June 11, 2022

    		  

    Tripura 12th Commerce Result

    May 18 to June 11, 2022

    		  

    Tripura 12th Arts Result

    May 18 to June 11, 2022

    		  

     Where to Check Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022?

    Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare the Tripura Board class 12 Science stream examinations on the official website of the board. The link to check the exam results will be available on the official website of the board - tsu.trp.nic.in/ tripuraresults.nic.in / tbse.in.

    Along with the declaration of the results on the official website of the board, a direct link to check the examination results will also be available on this page as soon as the exam results are declared on the official website of the board - tripura12.jagranjosh.com.

    Steps to check the Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022

    Step 1: Visit the website tripura12.jagranjosh.com

    Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link provided

    Step 3: Enter the Registration number mentioned in the admit card

    Step 4: Click on Submit

    Step 5: Download Tripura Board Higher Secondary Exam Result 2022

    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Previous Year Analysis

    The Tripura Board class 12 Science stream examination results will be declared on the official website of the board. Students  who have appeared for the Science stream examinations can check the Tripura board class 12 science stream results by clicking on the link provided on the official website. 

    Along with the Tripura Board class 12 examination results for the Science stream the board officials will also be releasing the tripura Board class 12 exam analysis. Candidates can check the Tripura Board class 12 exam analysis from the previous year for reference.

    Tripura Board class 12 Exam Analysis 2022

    According to the numbers provided, the total number of students who appeared for the Tripura Board class 12 exams was 26,400. The overall pass percent for the class 12 examinations was 80.80%. Stream wise, Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 89.85.

    What after Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022?

    After the Tripura Board class 12 science stream examination results are declared on the official website, the students who have qualified the examinations will be able to check the examination results through the link available on the official website.

    The students who have qualified the class 12 exams under the science streams will be eligible for the admissions to the undergraduate science stream subjects. The admissions to the science stream undergraduate programmes will be conducted based on the marks securd by the students and the cutoff marks set by the colleges and universities. 

    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022– Previous year Toppers

    The Tripura Board Science stream results will be declared on the official website of the board. The students who have appeared for the Tripura Board Science stream examinations will be able to check the examination results by clicking on the link provided on the official website.

    Along with the examination results, the board officials will also be releasing the list of toppers for the different streams. Candidates can check the Tripura Board Science stream toppers from 2022 here. 

    Science stream toppers

    According to the data provided from the previous year 17 students secured the top 10 ranks for the Tripura Board Science stream examinations. The toppers include Ruchika Sarkar securing 473 marks followed by Deepjoy Rudra Sarma with 472 marks and Angkita Baidya securing the third rank with 469 marks..

    Tripura Board Result 2022: Re-evaluation and Rechecking

    Tripura Board class 12 Science stream rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted by the board officials after the results are declared on the official website. Students appearing for the rechecking and revaluation process of Tripura Board can visit the official website of the board to complete the online applications.

    The rechecking and revaluation process is conducted for the students to submit their answer sheets for evaluation in case of counts in the evaluation conducted. The students are required to submit the applications and the online application fee in order for the answer sheets to be considered for rechecking and revaluation. 

    The changes in the marks will be updated in the marksheets of the students which will be available for download on the official website of the board. 

    Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Supplementary Examination

    Tripura Board officials will be releasing the Tripura Board class 12 Science stream Supplementary examination applications on the official website. Students who have appeared for Tripura Board class 12 board exams under the science stream can and were unable to qualify the examination can visit the official website of the board to apply for the supplementary examinations. 

    The supplementary examinations will be conducted for the students, a month from the declaration of the examination results. The supplementary exams will give the students a second chance to complete the examination in the same academic year itself without losing an academic year.

    About Tripura Board of School Education

    The Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts the Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations annually. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education came into effect in 1973 under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act of the Parliament.  The board under it has a number of private, government and government affiliated schools. The board examinations are conducted by the board across the different schools which are designated as examination centres for the examinations for the students of both the boards.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    Tripura 12th 2021 Declared @ tbse.tripura.gov.in, Check TBSE 12th Results Here

    Published on: 2021-08-01 16:14

    Tripura Board class 12 Results 2021 for the various streams to be declared shortly on the official website of the board. Students can check the TBSE 12th Results 2021 through the link available on the official website or through the direct link provided here.

    Tripura HS Result 2021 Declared at tbse.tripura.gov.in, Know TBSE 12th Result Evaluation Scheme Here

    Published on: 2021-08-01 15:14

    Tripura 12th Result 2021: The board has released the result of HS class 12th today in online mode. Students can check their result at the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. The result can be checked by entering the registration number and roll number. The result has been released based on the marking criteria prepared by the board. 

    Check TBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: Get Direct Link for Tripura HS Results here

    Published on: 2019-06-06 09:15

    TBSE 12th Result 2019: Tripura Board has officially declared the 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2019 today. Students can check their TBSE HS Results 2019 online on official website tripuraresults.nic.in.

    More News

    FAQ

    Where to check the Tripura Board Class 12 Science stream results?

    The Tripura Board class 12 exams 2021 for the science streams will be declared on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education. A direct link to check the examination results will also be available on this page.

    Will the Tripura Board class 12 Science stream results be declared separately?

    The Tripura Board class 12 Science stream results will be declared separately. Students who have appeared for the science stream examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    When is the Tripura Board class 12 science stream Supplementary Examination expected to be conducted?

    The Tripura board class 12 Science stream supplementary examinations will be conducted by the board officials a month after the declaration of the examination results.

    When are the Tripura board class 12 examination science results 2020 expected to be declared?

    The Tripura board of Secondary Education is expected to release Higher Secondary Science results of Tripura Board by the first week of June 2020.