Tripura Board class 12 Science stream examinations will be conducted by the board officials in May-June 2022. The examinations will be conducted following the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the board.

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Declaration Date

Where to Check Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022?

Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare the Tripura Board class 12 Science stream examinations on the official website of the board. The link to check the exam results will be available on the official website of the board - tsu.trp.nic.in/ tripuraresults.nic.in / tbse.in.

Steps to check the Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the website tripura12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link provided

Step 3: Enter the Registration number mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download Tripura Board Higher Secondary Exam Result 2022

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Previous Year Analysis

Tripura Board class 12 Exam Analysis 2022

According to the numbers provided, the total number of students who appeared for the Tripura Board class 12 exams was 26,400. The overall pass percent for the class 12 examinations was 80.80%. Stream wise, Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 89.85.

What after Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022?

The students who have qualified the class 12 exams under the science streams will be eligible for the admissions to the undergraduate science stream subjects. The admissions to the science stream undergraduate programmes will be conducted based on the marks securd by the students and the cutoff marks set by the colleges and universities.

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022– Previous year Toppers

Science stream toppers

According to the data provided from the previous year 17 students secured the top 10 ranks for the Tripura Board Science stream examinations. The toppers include Ruchika Sarkar securing 473 marks followed by Deepjoy Rudra Sarma with 472 marks and Angkita Baidya securing the third rank with 469 marks..

Tripura Board Result 2022: Re-evaluation and Rechecking

Tripura Board class 12 Science stream rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted by the board officials after the results are declared on the official website. Students appearing for the rechecking and revaluation process of Tripura Board can visit the official website of the board to complete the online applications.

The rechecking and revaluation process is conducted for the students to submit their answer sheets for evaluation in case of counts in the evaluation conducted. The students are required to submit the applications and the online application fee in order for the answer sheets to be considered for rechecking and revaluation.

The changes in the marks will be updated in the marksheets of the students which will be available for download on the official website of the board.

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Science Result 2022 – Supplementary Examination

Tripura Board officials will be releasing the Tripura Board class 12 Science stream Supplementary examination applications on the official website. Students who have appeared for Tripura Board class 12 board exams under the science stream can and were unable to qualify the examination can visit the official website of the board to apply for the supplementary examinations.

The supplementary examinations will be conducted for the students, a month from the declaration of the examination results. The supplementary exams will give the students a second chance to complete the examination in the same academic year itself without losing an academic year.

About Tripura Board of School Education

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts the Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations annually. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education came into effect in 1973 under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act of the Parliament. The board under it has a number of private, government and government affiliated schools. The board examinations are conducted by the board across the different schools which are designated as examination centres for the examinations for the students of both the boards.