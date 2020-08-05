CAT 2020: 5 steps to solve MCQ and Non-MCQ questions quickly

CAT 2020 is one of the biggest and most awaited MBA entrance exam for the MBA aspirants will soon be conducted for admission to the IIMs. However, belling the CAT is more than just mugging a few formulas or learning a few shortcut tricks. Being the search for the most efficient business managers of future, CAT as an entrance exam adopts a very pragmatic approach to test the students on realistic conditions.

Therefore, to answer the questions provided in CAT 2020, candidates should logically follow a thorough 5 step process that not only brings them to the right answer but also helps them follow the right steps. It will also help CAT takers to gather all the requisite information to arrive at that answer. This ensures that the answer they arrive at is completely full proof and has logical backing to it. Wondering, what this process if answering CAT questions might be?

Read on to find out 5 steps to solve MCQ and Non-MCQ questions quickly in the exam:

1. Read the Questions

Although this might sound as obvious, but under the pressure of appearing for the biggest MBA entrance exam, many candidates taking up CAT 2020 end up skimming through the questions rather than reading it in detail. This means that you do not gather all the information that is provided as part of the question; and this information is pivotal to answer the question correctly. Therefore, the first step to answer any CAT 2020 or MBA entrance exam question would be to read the question thoroughly. Thereafter, understand what is being asked of you along with keeping an eye on what information is provided that can be used to arrive at the answer.

2. Comprehend the Content

This is probably the biggest challenge for MBA aspirants who have undergone a lot of sample tests and mock tests as part of their MBA test prep process. Many a times, you might come across questions in CAT exam which might look awfully similar to the ones you might have attempted in your mock tests. But remember, in the last 3-5 years, CAT has not repeated a single question from their question bank or from any of the commercially available mock test series. CAT, being one of the toughest MBA entrance exams, all the questions asked in the exam are prepared by a core team on their own. Therefore, you will never get a repeat question or a question that is picked from any other mock tests. So, ensure that you read the question and comprehend it very carefully before you begin to answer it.

3. Decide whether to attempt or not

Now, coming to the more difficult part of whether to attempt a question or not. The whole idea of negative marking has been incorporated in the CAT 2020 exam to test the confidence of the MBA aspirants in their ability to solve the questions and arrive at an answer that has logical backing. Basically, negative marking helps in ensuring that you take the right risks and evaluate your chances of success realistically in a pressure situation. Therefore, the aspect of whether to attempt or not is a major step in the process of answering a questions and can often end up as a major factor determining your selection to IIMs.

You must only decide to attempt a CAT 2020 question if you are at least 90 to 95% sure about the accuracy of your answer. Another factor that you must consider while deciding to attempt a question is the time it would take you to arrive at the answer. As wasting too much time after one question might cost you dearly while trying to solve other questions that would have required much less time, comparatively. Therefore, do keep these two very important aspects in mind while taking the call of attempting a question in CAT 2020 MBA entrance exam.

4. Begin Solving the Question

Now, once you have read, comprehended and decided to attempt the question, comes the most important part of actually solving the questions. Here’s where all your shortcuts and tricks that you learnt to solve the CAT questions will come into picture. Therefore, make sure that you put your best foot forward when it comes to solve the questions. As per experts, while solving the questions, MBA aspirants must first rely upon their own ability to solve the question without any other tools like online calculator. On screen calculator although quite convenient tool but does consume a lot of time. Also, while using the rough sheet for doing calculations, make sure that they are done in a relatively neat and clean fashion. You must be able to identify all the steps that you have done in order to arrive at the answer. Make sure that calculation of one question doesn’t end up over spilling into another, or you might have tough time comprehending the solution later.

5. Answer should address the question directly

Finally, once you have the right answer to the question, make sure that you input it correctly in the MCQ options provided. If you are answering a descriptive question, make sure that you make all the relevant points within the space provided and are addressing the question directly and not really beating around the bush. This will help you to not only impress the evaluator, the chances of getting a higher percentile also increases if you are able to address the question directly.

Following these simple 5 step formula will enable you to answer even the most difficult of questions quite easily. In addition to enabling you to answer the questions easily, these steps will make sure that you have complete confidence and logical back to any and every answer that you arrive at. So, start following these simple steps and you will surely be able to score above 99 percentile in the upcoming CAT 2020 exam.

