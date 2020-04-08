500-Bed Odisha COVID Hospital Becomes Functional In SOA Campus

Bhubaneswar, April 6: Even as the country was locked in a grim battle against the Covid-19 pandemic with the number of infected people rising every day, a 500-bed dedicated Odisha Covid Hospital became operational in the SOA Deemed to be University campus here on Monday.

A tripartite agreement had been signed on March 26 last between the Odisha government, public sector Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and SOA for establishment of the hospital. Prof. Pusparaj Samantasinhar, Medical Superintendent of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, SOA’s faculty of medicine, signed the agreement on SOA’s behalf in the presence of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.

As per the agreement, the 500-bed hospital would be funded by MCL while IMS and SUM Hospital would provide the infrastructure, expertise and human resources to run the hospital. It has been established in a separate four-storied complex of the university located in its Campus-2 close to IMS and SUM Hospital.

The new hospital would exclusively treat Covid-19 patients with IMS and SUM Hospital extending patient care, critical care, laboratory and radiological support and ICU facilities while deputing its doctors, nurses and para-medical staff to serve in the emergency facility. The hospital would also have 25 ICU beds.

“The idea of a separate hospital was mooted because it was not advisable to treat Covid-19 patients in general hospitals. It would minimize the possibility of transmission of the highly infectious disease to other patients,” SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahapatra said.

SOA’s Founder President Prof. Manojranjan Nayak, who coordinated the opening of the new hospital and closely monitored its progress, said that the university was keen to partner with the government for this urgently needed healthcare facility in view of the huge crisis engulfing the entire world. “We have been fighting this menace unitedly and SOA would go all the way to support the administration in this battle by extending its infrastructure and expertise,” he said.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University’s achievements in a nutshell

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here retained the 24th position it had obtained in 2018 to occupy the top spot in the university category by the Ministry of HRD, India. In the rankings conducted through the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2019), SOA was placed 41st among overall institutions of higher education in the country.

With this, SOA, which was conferred with the status of a Deemed to be University by the UGC in 2007, has remained the top institution in the university category in Odisha for the fourth consecutive year.

The Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medical sciences of SOA, was ranked 21st in the country to be the top ranked medical college in the state. SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), which entered the ranking process for the first time this year was ranked 32nd in the country.

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, counted among the leading higher education institutions of the country, has been ranked among the top 50 in India in the latest QS India University Rankings 2020. The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings is a UK-based annual publication of university rankings comprising the global overall and subject rankings which rank the world’s top universities.

SOA has also been ranked 15th among the top 50 Deemed to be Universities in the country in the latest Outlook-ICARE India University rankings for 2019, making it the highest ranked such university in Odisha.

The department of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), of SOA, has now become the 4th institute in the country to get 3 of its programs accredited by the reputed Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA. Adding yet another feather to its glowing cap, SOA has been ranked fourth in the country in the Swachh Campus Ranking for 2019 conducted by the HRD ministry.

SOA is proud to be associated with 9 degree granting institutes, which has a whopping strength of 10,000 students. The institute leaves no stone unturned in providing quality education in the field of medicine, engineering & technology, dental sciences, management sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, law, nursing, hospitality, tourism management and agriculture.

SALIENT FEATURES

127 Acres campus

4,47,395 sqm. Built-up Area

13 Research Centres

38 Research Labs

197 e-Enabled Classrooms

State-of-the-art 1400-seat auditorium alongside four other auditoria

Fully Wi-Fi Campus

37 National Collaborations

127 International Collaborations

High-end Multi-disciplinary Research in Emerging Areas

Adequate e-Resources with e-Databases

Fellowship for Doctoral & Post-Doctoral Programmes

Scholarship for Meritorious Students

