68th BPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023: Check Shift Timings, Important Exam Day Instructions

The Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting the BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 exam for 324 vacancies on 12th February 2023. Candidates can check here important details regarding 68th BPSC CCE 2023 exam.

68th BPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 exam on 12th February 2023 for the recruitment of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. The BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 has been released for download from 28th January 2023 onwards.

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Calendar

Events Important Dates 68th BPSC Notification 18th November 2022 68th BPSC Online application starts 25th November 2022 68th BPSC Online application ends (REVISED) 30th December 2022 68th BPSC Online application edit ends 10th January 2023 68th BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 28th January 2023 onwards 68th BPSC Exam Dates Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023 Mains exam: 12th May 2023

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Phase-1 of the 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam consists of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from General Studies for a total of 150 marks. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. As per the latest revised marking scheme, negative marking is applicable for each wrong answer.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies 150 150 120 minutes Total 150 150 120 minutes

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam Schedule 2023: Exam Dates and Shift Timings

BPSC 68th Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 12th February 2023 in one sitting from 12 pm to 2 pm in Bihar state across 34 districts spread across 805 exam centres. The 68th BPSC Prelims Hall Ticket is available for download from 28th January 2023.

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Exam Date Shift Timings 12th February 2023 Reporting Time Exam Hall Entry Time Exam Time 9.30 am 11.00 am 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm

BPSC 68th Prelims Vacancy 2023

In a recent notification released by the BPSC, the vacancy count for the 68th BPSC 2023 has been increased from earlier announced vacancies. Now, there are a total of 324 vacancies in the 68th BPSC 2023.

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023: New Marking Scheme

As per the recent notification released by BPSC, the marking scheme for the BPSC CCE exam has been revised. Candidates must note that BPSC 68th Prelims is a qualifying exam. However, with the latest marking scheme announced by the Commission, candidates must keep in mind that negative markings shall be applicable in the Prelims exam.

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates appearing for the BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 exam on 12th February 2023 must adhere to the exam instructions released by the Commission. Below we have compiled the list of instructions to be followed at the exam venue.

1. Candidates shall be allowed to enter the exam venue upon showing their official admit card for BPSC 68th Prelims 2023. Post verification of the Admit Card only, candidates can appear for the exam.

2. The entry time to the exam centers is scheduled to begin from 9.30 am onwards. Entry into the exam room shall be granted at 11 am (which is 1 hour before the scheduled exam time commencement).

3. Candidates are to refrain from making any religious symbols, drawing lines, or writing numbers on the OMR sheet. Candidates are instructed to read the instructions on the Admit Card and OMR sheet carefully before writing the exam.

4. Markers/White Fluid/Blades/Eraser are prohibited from carrying to exam centers. There is a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks if a candidate is found using any of these items on the OMR sheet.

5. Among other prohibited items to carry include mobile phones, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pager, smartwatch, etc. If a candidate is found carrying any electronic items or prohibited items, they shall be barred for 5 years from appearing for any BPSC exams. In case, a candidate is found spreading rumors or sensitive misinformation, they shall be barred for 3 years from appearing in any BPSC exam.

