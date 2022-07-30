AAI AERO Answer Key 2022 (Out): Submit ATC JE Objection before 1 August

AAI AERO Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Candidates can download AAI ATC Below.

AAI AERO Answer Key 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the answer key of the AAI ATC Exam for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). This exam was held on 27 July 2022. Participants can download AAI JE Answer Key by visiting the official website i.e.www.aai.aero. They can also login to AAI ATC Link provided below:

AAI AERO Answer Key Objection 2022

Those having objections, against the answer key, can file their objection through the provided link. The objection link is available from 30 July 2022 from 10 AM and will be deactivated on 01 August 2022 at 11: 55 PM. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available thereafter.

How to Download AAI AERO Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AAI AERO i.e.www.aai.aero

Step 2: Click on the answer Key link given under the 'Career' Sec

Step 3: Provide your details including your User ID and Password

Step 4: Download AAI ATC Answer Key

Step 5: Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections, if any

AAI AERO Result 2022

AAI will release the result of the exam on its official website. Meanwhile, candidates can check the probable result through the answer key. However, AAI AERO Answer Key shall also be released.

AAI invited the online applications from the eligible candidates on its website from 15 June to 14 July 2022.

