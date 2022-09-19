AAI AERO Result 2022 (Out): Download JE Cut Marks Here

AAI AERO Result 2022 Download: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the result of computer-based exam conducted for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Students can download AAI JE Result from AAI website - aai.aero. Selected candidates will be called for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances.
AAI AERO Result Link can be also checked below:
AAI AERO Result Download Link PDF
AAI AERO Cut Off Marks 2022
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|General
|99.820
|EWS
|99.532
|OBC
|99.603
|SC
|98.670
|ST
|97.830
|PWD
|89.619
How to Download AAI AERO Result 2022 ?
- Visit the AAI official website i.e. aai.aero
- Then go to ‘Recruitment Dashboard’
- After that go to ‘Result’ Column and click on ‘Updated On 19-09-2022 of ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022’
- Download AAI AERO Result PDF
- Check the roll numbers of the candidates
Shortlisted candidates will be required to download AAI ATC DV Admit Card 2022 for apperaring in the next stage of recruitment. The link for downloading the call letters for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs shortly.
AAI ATC Exam was conducted on 27 July 2022.'