AAI AERO Result 2022 (Out): Download JE Cut Marks Here

AAI AERO Result 2022 has been released by Airports Authority for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Exam 2022 Posts on aai.aero. Candidates can download it from here.

AAI AERO Result 2022 Download: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the result of computer-based exam conducted for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Students can download AAI JE Result from AAI website - aai.aero. Selected candidates will be called for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances.

AAI AERO Result Link can be also checked below:

AAI AERO Cut Off Marks 2022

Category Cut Off Marks General 99.820 EWS 99.532 OBC 99.603 SC 98.670 ST 97.830 PWD 89.619

How to Download AAI AERO Result 2022 ?

Visit the AAI official website i.e. aai.aero

Then go to ‘Recruitment Dashboard’

After that go to ‘Result’ Column and click on ‘Updated On 19-09-2022 of ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022’

Download AAI AERO Result PDF

Check the roll numbers of the candidates

Shortlisted candidates will be required to download AAI ATC DV Admit Card 2022 for apperaring in the next stage of recruitment. The link for downloading the call letters for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs shortly.

AAI ATC Exam was conducted on 27 July 2022.'