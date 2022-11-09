AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 For 125 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 125 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Posts on its official website. Check AAI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released notification for 125 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentices Posts under Apprentices Act,1961) for year 2022-23 in the Eastern Region. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 December 2022.

In a bid to apply for AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering/ ITI/NCVT certificate in the concerned trade as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt No.: 01/2022/APPRENTICE/GRADUATE/DIPLOMA/ITI/ER

Important Date AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 December 2022

Vacancy Details AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Civil (Graduate)- 06

Electrical (Graduate)- 07

Electronics (Graduate)- 13

Mechanical/ Automobile(Graduate)-01

Civil (Diploma)-10

Electrical (Diploma)-10

Electronics (Diploma)-25

Computer Science/Information Technology(Graduate)-03

Computer Science /Information Technology (Diploma)-10

Mechanical/ Automobile(Diploma)-05

ITI Trade-35

Eligibility Criteria AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate & Diploma: Full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering.



Process to Download AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF



First of all visit to the official website of Airports Authority of India (AAI) - https://www.aai.aero/

Go to the RECRUITMENT DASHBOARD Section available on the home page of the official website.

Click on the link- Advertisement for Engagement of Apprentices in Eastern Region 2022-23.on the Home Page.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window.

You are advised to download and save the AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for your future reference.

Click Here For AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply AAI Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply through BOAT/RDAT’s web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in (for graduate/diploma apprentices) and www.apprenticeshipindia.org (for ITI Trade) on or before 04 December 2022. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.