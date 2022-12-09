AAI Recruitment 2022-23 Apply For 596 Executive Posts at aai.aero: Remuneration Rs.40000-140000

AAI has invited online application for the 596 Executive Posts on its official website. Check AAI Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 596 Junior Executive Posts in various disciplines including Civil, Electrical, Electronics and Architecture. Out of total 596 seats, there are Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil) -62, Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical)-84,Junior Executive (Electronics)-440 and Junior Executive (Architecture)-10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 21 January 2023.

Candidates willing to apply can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details:

Advt. No. 07/2022

Important Dates:

Opening Date for receipt of On-Line Applications: 22 December 2022

Closing Date for submission of On-Line Applications: 21 January 2023

Vacancy Details:

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil)-62

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical)-84

Junior Executive (Electronics)-440

Junior Executive (Architecture)-10

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil)-Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical)-Degree in Engineering/

Technology in Electrical

Junior Executive (Electronics)-Degree in Engineering/

Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications / Electrical with specialization in Electronics

Junior Executive (Architecture)-Degree in Architecture and

registered with Council of Architecture

How To Download:

Visit the official website of Airports Authority of India (AAI)-aai.aero. Go to the Career Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ RECRUITMENT OF EXECUTIVES THROUGH GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the AAI Executive Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download AAI Executive Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Remuneration:

Junior Executive (E‐1) : Rs.40000-3%-140000 (E-1)

How To Apply:

Candidates are required to apply On-line through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab "CAREERS". Last date for submission of online application is 21 January 2023.