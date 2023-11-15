AAI JE Exam Date 2023 Released at aai.aero, Check Here

AAI JE Exam Date 2023 has been announced on the official website of the Airports Authority of India at aai.aero. Check Details Here.

AAI JE Exam Date 2023: The Airports Authority of India has announced the exam dates for the post of Junior Executive. The exam is scheduled to be held on 27 December 2023. Those who have successfully submitted their application from 01 to 30 November 2023 can appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

AAI JE Admit Card 2023

The admit card for the exam will be released on the official website. The admit card is expected to be released in the third week of December 2023. The mode of the exam will be online. There will not be any negative markings for wrong answers attempted by the candidates.

AAI JE Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Candidates will b 120 questions in Part A and Part B. The weightage of both the parts is 50% each.

Section Subjects Marks Part A English Language 20 General Intelligence / Reasoning 15 General Aptitude / Numerical Ability 15 GK 10 Part B Physics and Maths in concept and Application

at 10+ 2 level 60 Total 120

Candidates who will clear the exam will be called to appear for Application Verification/ Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/ Psychological Assessment Test/ Medical Test/ Background Verification, as applicable.

AAI invited a total of 496 vacancies for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control).