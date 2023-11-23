AAI JE Result 2023 Declared at aai.aero: Download PDF for Junior Executive

AAI Result 2023 Declared: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) uploaded the result of the online exam conducted for the post of Junior Executives for Finance, Fire Service and Law disciplines. Candidates can download the result PDF by visiting the official website of the AAI i.e. aai.aero.
AAI Result Download for JE Posts
The candidates can check the selection lists bearing the roll numbers of all the shortlisted cnadidates for Law, Finance and Fire Services.
What after AAI JE Result ?
The candidates whose roll number is in the list will be called for Application Verification for Finance and Law. Those who qualified for Fireman posts will be called for Application Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Endurance Test and Driving Test.
aai.aero Result 2023 Highlights
Candidates can check the details related to the result and other details in the table below.
|
Organization Name
|
Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Executive, Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant
|
Vacancies
|
342
|
Article Type
|
Sarkari Result
|
AAI JE Exam Date 2023
|
21 and 23 October 2023
|
AAI JE Result Date
|
23 November
|
SeleJction Process
|
Online Exam
Application Verification Computer Literacy Test/ Computer Literacy Test Physical Measurement and Endurance Test/ Driving Test (as applicable for the post)
|
Official Website
|
https://aai.aero/
How to Download AAI JE Result ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of the AAI
Step 2: Now, click on the career section of the homepage
Step 3: Click on the ‘result’ link given against ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSISTANTS, SENIOR ASSISTANTS AND JUNIOR EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES IN AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA UNDER ADVERTISEMENT No. 03/2023’
Step 4: Now, click on ‘download’ PDF
Step 5: Download AAI JE Result PDF