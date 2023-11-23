AAI JE Result 2023 Declared at aai.aero: Download PDF for Junior Executive

AAI JE Result 2023 is declared on the official website i.e. aai.aero. Candidates can check the direct link to download Junior Executive Selection List PDF here.

AAI Result 2023 Declared: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) uploaded the result of the online exam conducted for the post of Junior Executives for Finance, Fire Service and Law disciplines. Candidates can download the result PDF by visiting the official website of the AAI i.e. aai.aero.

AAI Result Download for JE Posts

The candidates can check the selection lists bearing the roll numbers of all the shortlisted cnadidates for Law, Finance and Fire Services.

What after AAI JE Result ?

The candidates whose roll number is in the list will be called for Application Verification for Finance and Law. Those who qualified for Fireman posts will be called for Application Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Endurance Test and Driving Test.

aai.aero Result 2023 Highlights

Organization Name Airports Authority of India (AAI) Post Name Junior Executive, Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant Vacancies 342 Article Type Sarkari Result AAI JE Exam Date 2023 21 and 23 October 2023 AAI JE Result Date 23 November SeleJction Process Online Exam Application Verification Computer Literacy Test/ Computer Literacy Test Physical Measurement and Endurance Test/ Driving Test (as applicable for the post) Official Website https://aai.aero/

How to Download AAI JE Result ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the AAI

Step 2: Now, click on the career section of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘result’ link given against ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSISTANTS, SENIOR ASSISTANTS AND JUNIOR EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES IN AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA UNDER ADVERTISEMENT No. 03/2023’

Step 4: Now, click on ‘download’ PDF

Step 5: Download AAI JE Result PDF