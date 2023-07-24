AAI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 342 Posts, Download PDF, Check Eligibility

AAI Recruitment 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online applications for the 342 various posts including Jr Asst, Sr Asst & Jr Executive and others. The recruitment drive is aimed at filling a total of 342 vacancies out of which 237 are available for Junior Executive (Common Cadre), 66 for Junior Executive (Finance), 19 for Junior Executive (Law) and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 4, 2023. The process of online application will commence on August 5, 2023.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date for On-line Applications
|August 5, 2023
|Last date for On-line Application
|September 4, 2023
|Tentative Date of On-line Examination
|Will be announced on the official website
AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy
|Jr. Assistant (Office)
|9
|Sr. Assistant (Accounts)
|9
|Junior Executive (Common Cadre)
|237
|Junior Executive (Finance)
|66
|Junior Executive (Fire Services)
|3
|Junior Executive (Law)
|18
AAI Recruitment 2023 : Overview
|Organization
|Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|Post Name
|Jr. Assistant & Others
|Vacancies
|342
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|August 5, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|September 4, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|www.aai.aero
AAI Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
|Jr. Assistant (Office)
|Candidates should have graduate.
|Sr. Assistant (Accounts)
|Should have Graduate preferably B.Com.
|Junior Executive (Common Cadre)
|Should have any Graduate
|Junior Executive (Finance)
|Should have B.Com with ICWA/CA/MBA (2 years’ duration)
|Junior Executive (Fire Services)
|Bachelor’s in Engineering. /Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./Automobile Engg.
|Junior Executive (Law)
|Professional degree in Law (3 years’ regular course after graduation
Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of objective type online examination (Computer Based Test) conducted by AAI. There will not be any negative marking for wrong answer attempted by the candidates. Applying candidates should note that on the basis of the details furnished in application form, the provisionally eligible candidates will be called for online examination.
AAI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Remuneration
Junior Executive [Group-B: E-1]: Rs.40000-3%-140000
Senior Assistant [Group-C: NE-6]: Rs.36000-3%-110000
Junior Assistant [Group-C: NE-4]: Rs.31000-3%-92000
You can download the AAI Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link given below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.
How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2023 You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.aai.aero/.
Step 2: Click on the link apply link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: Now will get the registration Number and Password on your phone/email.
Step 6: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.