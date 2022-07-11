AAI JE Exam Date 2022 (Out)@aai.aero, Download Junior Executive (ATC) Exam Schedule

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the CBT date for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) post on its official website- aai.aero. Download PDF here.

AAI Junior Executive Exam Date 2022 Download: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the computer Based Test (CBT) date for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) can download their result from the official website of AAI- aai.aero.

As per the short notice released, the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) will be conducted on 27 July 2022.

Earlier Airports Authority of India (AAI) had invited online application for the 400 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts against Advertisement No.02/2022 on 07.06.2022. Now AAI had uploaded the PDF of the exam date for the above post on its official website.

Candidates having educational qualification including Full Time Regular Bachelors of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics were applied for these posts. Candidates finally selected for these posts will get Junior Executive (E-1) Rs.40000-3%-140000 as per the notification.

You can download the AAI Junior Executive Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download AAI Junior Executive Exam Date 2022 Check Steps