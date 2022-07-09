AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Non-Executive Posts @aai.aero, Check Eligibility

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the Non-Executive Posts on its official website. Check AAI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification : Airports Authority of India (AAI) has published notification in the Employment News (09-15 July 2022) for various Non-Executive Posts including Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line through the link available on www.aai.aero on or before 29 July 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.



Notification Details for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job :

Advt. No.04/2022/DR/NER

Important Dates for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022

Vacancy Details for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Senior Assistant (Operations)-03

Senior Assistant (Finance)-02

Senior Assistant (Electronics)-09

Senior Assistant (Official Language)-02

Junior Assistant (HR)-02

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant (Operations)-Graduate with LMV licence, Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Senior Assistant (Finance)-Graduate preferably B. Com with computer training course of 3 to 6 months

Senior Assistant (Electronics)-Diploma in Electronics/Telecom munication/Radio

Engineering

Senior Assistant (Official Language)-Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level. OR

Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. OR

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as Compulsory/optional subjects at graduation level. OR

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as medium and compulsory/optional subjects or medium of examination at graduation level. Means, if at graduation level Hindi is medium then English should be as compulsory/optional subject or if English is medium then Hindi should be as compulsory/optional subject. OR

Graduation Degree from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects or any one out of both as medium of examination and other as compulsory/ optional subject along with recognized Diploma/Certificate course of Hindi to English and English to Hindi Translation or two years’ experience of Hindi to English and English to Hindi Translation at Central/State

government offices including Government of India Undertakings’ or reputed organizations.

Junior Assistant (HR)-Graduate + 30/25 W.P.M. English/Hindi Typing Speed.

How to Apply for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab “CAREERS” on or before 29 July 2022 at 11:55 PM.