AAI Recruitment 2022-23 For Senior Assistant Posts: Apply Online From Dec 21, Check Eligibility

AAI has invited online application for the 53 Senior Assistant Posts on its official website. Check AAI Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment Notification 2022-23 Job Notification : Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 53 posts of Senior Assistant (Official Language), Senior Assistant (Finance) and Senior Assistant (Electronics) post. A total of posts are available for the various airports in Northern Region.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 20 January 2023. Process of online application for the AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment Notification 2022-23 will commence from 21 December 2022.

Notification Details AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022-23 Job:

Advt. No: NO 01/2022/NR

Important Date AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Commencement of Online Application: 21 December 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 January 2023

Vacancy Details AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Senior Assistant (Official Language)-05

Senior Assistant (Finance)-16

Senior Assistant (Electronics)-32

Eligibility Criteria AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant (Official Language)-Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/Qualification & Experience/Syllabus/Written Examination/Selection Procedure and other updates for the post.

Emoluments

Pay scale & Level - Rs. 36,000-3%-1,10,000 in NE-6 Level (Senior Assistant) - IDA pattern

Age Limit & Relaxation in Age

Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 30/11/2022 and the upper age limit is relaxable as per norms.

AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

How To Apply AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab“ CAREERS” from 21 December 2022 to 20 January 2023.