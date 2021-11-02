AAI WR Recruitment 2021 for ITI Apprentice and other posts, Download AAI Notification @aai.aero

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India, Regional Headquarters, Western Region has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961/2014. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 November 2021
AAI WR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice - 25 Posts
- Diploma Apprentice - 38 Posts
- ITI Trade Apprentice - 27 Posts
AAI WR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - Degree in relevant subject from a recognized University.
- Diploma Apprentice - Diploma in relevant subject from a recognized University.
- ITI Trade Apprentice - A Certificate in Vocational Course (in Mechanic-Diesel) involving Two years of study after the completion of secondary stage of school education/ 10th Class examination recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) / State Council of Vocational Education.
AAI WR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 15,000/-
- Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 12,000/-
- ITI Trade Apprentice - Rs. 9,000/-
AAI WR Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection for engagement of Apprentices would be based on a percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination.
Download AAI WR Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download AAI WR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for AAI WR Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 November 2021. Candidates are advised to carefully read the entire advertisement for details of educational qualification and other eligibility criteria before submission of application. Applications without supporting documents/incomplete/not fulfilling the prescribed criteria in any respect shall be rejected. Candidates applying for more than one Trade will not be considered and their application will be rejected.