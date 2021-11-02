AAI WR Recruitment 2021 for ITI Apprentice and other posts, Download AAI Notification @aai.aero

How to apply for AAI WR Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 November 2021.

What is the qualification required for AAI Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Diploma in relevant subject from a recognized University.

What is the qualification required for AAI Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Degree in relevant subject from a recognized University.

What is the last date for AAI WR Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for AAI WR Recruitment 2021?

A total of 90 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961/2014.