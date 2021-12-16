Abhyudaya Bank Recruitment 2021-22 for MT Posts, Application Link to Active on 20 Dec @abhyudayabank.co.in

Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank Ltd is hiring 15 Management Trainee. Check Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process, How to Apply Here.

Abhyudaya Bank Recruitment 2021: Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank Ltd, a Multi-State Scheduled Bank, Mumbai has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Abhyudaya Bank MT Online Application Process will start from 20 December 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 03 January 2022.

Applicants who would apply successfully will be called for an online exam which is scheduled to be held in the last week of January 2022 or first week of February 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 03 January 2022

Abhyudaya Bank MT Admit Card Date - 2nd /3rd week of January 2022

Abhyudaya Bank MT Exam Date - Last week of January 2022 or first week of February 2022.

Abhyudaya Bank Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - 15 Posts

Abhyudaya Bank MT Salary

Rs. 35,000/- pm (for First year) and Rs. 40,000/- pm (for Second year)

Eligibility Criteria for Abhyudaya Bank MT Posts

Graduation and C.A./C.F.A. or M.B.A. / M.M.S. / P.G.D.B.M. in Finance/ Marketing/ Business Administration/ Information Technology (full time) from reputed AICTE approved Institute / University. The candidate should have excellent track record from high school. Knowledge of English is required. Preference will be given to candidates with computer knowledge (as per assessment at the time of interview).

Candidate should be a domicile of Maharashtra/Gujarat/Karnataka and should have been residing continuously for 5 years or more in Maharashtra/Gujarat/Karnataka prior to 01.12.2021.

Age of the candidates should be 30 years and below 35 years.

Selection Process for Abhyudaya Bank MT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam and interview.

How to Apply for Abhyudaya Bank MT Recruitment 2021 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the Bank’s website www.abhyudayabank.co.in and click on the “CAREER” option. They first need to register, pay fees and then upload documents.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-

Abhyudaya Bank MT Recruitment Notification Download