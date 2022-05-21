Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 205 PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT, & Other Posts

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on aees.gov.in for 205 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 21, 2022 16:31 IST
Modified On: May 21, 2022 16:36 IST
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Atomatic Energy Education Society (AEES) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Librarian, Primary Teacher, Prep. Interested candidates can apply for the said posts through the online mode at aees.gov.in from 21 May onwards. The last date for submission of online application is 12 June 2022. A total of 205 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 21 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 June 2022

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • PGT - 15 Posts
  • TGT - 139 Posts
  • Librarian  - 8 Posts
  • PRT - 75 Posts
  • Prep - 6 Posts

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent.
  • Prep - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms). OR Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 June 2022. The link to the AEES Teacher Online Application will be opened from 21 May 2022 onwards. Candidates can check the details regarding the qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details in the provided hyperlink. 

FAQ

What is the last date of application submission for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022?

12 June 2022.

What is the starting date of online application for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022?

21 May 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022?

205.
