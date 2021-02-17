AFCAT 2021 Exam from 20th to 22nd Feb: Check AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam Centre List, Exam Schedule & Important Instructions Released by Indian Air Force

AFCAT 2021 Exam from 20th to 22nd Feb: Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 01/2021) in online mode across selected exam centres from 20th to 22nd February 2021 across the country for the recruitment of 235 Vacancies in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry. Let’s look at the List of Exam Centre for AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam.

AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam Centre List

The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

Agartala, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bathinda, Behrampur (Odisha), Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kannur, Kanpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Sonipat, Solapur, Srinagar, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam Schedule

The AFCAT (and EKT) will be conducted from 20th to 22nd February 2021 as per the following schedule:

Activity 20th to 22nd February 2021 1st Shift 2nd Shift Candidate Reporting Time 08:00 hrs 12:30 hrs Verification of Admit Card & ID Proof, Biometrics, Photo/ Thumb Impression/ Sign on Attendance Sheet & Candidate Seating in Exam Hall 08:00- 09:30 hrs 12:30- 14:00 hrs Reading of Instructions by Candidates 09:30- 09:45 hrs 14:00- 14:15 hrs AFCAT Exam 09:45- 11:45 hrs 14:15 -16:15 hrs Reading of Instructions by Candidates for EKT NA 16:15 -16:30 hrs EKT Exam NA 16:30 -17:15 hrs

Note: Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the pre-exam verification process has commenced at 08:00 hrs for shift-I and 12:30 hrs for shift II.

Items to be Brought Inside Examination Hall during AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam

The following items are to be carried to the exam centre:

- Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.

- Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

- e-Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2021 - Download AFCAT (1) 2021 Admit Card

- Candidate’s Aadhaar Card.

- Another valid photo identity card such as PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph.

- Two passport size colour photographs- same as the photo uploaded during online application (to be pasted, not stapled on Admit Card next to the printed photo and on attendance sheet at the exam centre).

- Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing on the attendance sheet and rough work.

Candidates will be required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue.

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall during AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam

Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, docupen, slide rulers, log tables, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device except the admit card, identity proof inside the AFCAT- C-DAC exam centre premises.

AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam Rules

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

Important Exam Rules:

Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only.

Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT written and EKT Exam.

1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable.

Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Note: If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website or if there is any error/ discrepancy/ anomaly in the e-admit card, he/she must inquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune immediately. (Phone Nos. 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

