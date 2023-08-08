Affirmative Sentences: Meaning, Formation, Examples, and More

Affirmative Sentences: Students can know what an affirmative sentence is, how it is formed under different tenses, what are examples of such sentences, and more. Also, refer to the exercise presented below for your reference.

Affirmative Sentences: This article brings you in detail knowledge about Affirmative sentences. Through this article, students can understand what an affirmative sentence is. They can also learn the formation of an affirmative sentence under all the tenses used in the English language. We have also attached a few examples for better understanding. Also, look at the exercises presented below to be able to solve such questions in examinations.

What is an affirmative sentence?

An affirmative sentence is a positive statement. Any sentence that is positive in nature is called an affirmative sentence. The sentence affirms a statement, judgment, opinion, actions, tasks, thoughts, etc anything. The statement should answer the question with ‘yes’. According to the Oxford Dictionary, an affirmative statement is “stating that a fact is so; answering ‘yes’ to a question put or implied”.

10 Examples of affirmative sentences

I like to drink coffee

Rita is wearing a red chiffon saree

Shimona likes to paint and sketch

You should drink lots of water daily

Harry has bought a new puppy

Our teacher looked stunning today

I asked Rita for a coffee date

On winning my first medal in a drawing competition, my father patted me on my back and said that “I am proud of you”

Ram congratulated me on my win

Sarita puts her heart and soul into her work

Formation of Affirmative sentences in different tenses

Affirmative sentences can be easily formed by following the structure laid down below. Know how to form affirmative sentences in different tenses.

Tense Formula & Rules Simple Present Tense Subject + base form of the verb/verb+ s/es + object Simple Past Tense Subject + second form of the verb(V2) + object Simple Future Tense Subject + will + base form of the verb + object Present Continuous Tense Subject + am/is/are + ing form of the verb + the object Past Continuous Tense Subject + was/were + ing form of the verb + the object Future Continuous Tense Subject + will + be + base form of the verb + the object Present Perfect Tense Subject + have/has + V3 + object Past Perfect Tense Subject + had + V3 + object Future Perfect Tense Subject + will + have + V3 + object Present Perfect Continuous Tense Subject + have/has + been + ing + object Past Perfect Continuous Tense Subject + had + been + ing + object Future Perfect Continuous Tense Subject + will have + been + ing + object

Examples of affirmative sentences in tenses

Tense Examples Simple Present Tense I eat four meals a day Simple Past Tense Ram shot the picture yesterday Simple Future Tense Harry will shift to his new home tomorrow Present Continuous Tense I am working right now Past Continuous Tense I was playing guitar last night Future Continuous Tense I will be washing my clothes tomorrow Present Perfect Tense Larry has cooked tonight Past Perfect Tense I had eaten mutton last night Future Perfect Tense Shyam will have submitted his homework before the teacher arrives Present Perfect Continuous Tense I have been teaching students for past five years Past Perfect Continuous Tense Sita had been curling her hair since two hours Future Perfect Continuous Tense You will have been drinking for three hours straight

When are affirmative sentences used?

Affirmative sentences are used to indicate a positive thought, idea, action, or statement. Whenever something optimistic is being said about someone or something, or positive action is being referred to, affirmative sentences are used.

Difference between affirmative and negative sentences

Affirmative Sentences Negative Sentences Any statement that is positive in nature anddenotes a positive action, opinion, or thought is called an affirmative sentence. Any sentence that is negative in nature and expresses negative action, thought, opinion, etc is called a negative sentence. It can be an assertive or a declarative sentence without any negative words. To make a sentence negative, it should use ‘not’ Example: I will cook dinner Example: I will not cook dinner

Exercise on Affirmative Sentences

Find the affirmative sentences and negative sentences from the below-mentioned list of sentences.

The concert was not worth the price- Negative sentence She looks beautiful today- Affirmative sentence I lost my bag yesterday- Negative sentence You cannot use my cup for drinking coffee- Negative sentence I don’t know the answer- Negative sentence Lily makes everyone happy - Affirmative sentence I can’t do this- Negative sentence Have a wonderful day - Affirmative sentence You did not make me feel good yesterday- Negative sentence How have you been?- Affirmative sentence

Negative Sentences to Affirmative Sentences with Answers

Convert the negative sentences present below into affirmative sentences

1. This isn’t the right way of behaving.

Answer. This is the right way of behaving.

2. You can not tell me what to do.

Answer. You can tell me what to do.

3. They weren’t playing chess yesterday.

Answer. They were playing chess yesterday.

4. I will not go to market with you.

Answer. I will go to market with you.

5. She does not assist me with my homework.

Answer. She assists me with my homework.

6. Hari should not complete his work on time.

Answer. Hari should complete his work on time.

7. Please do not buy me anything.

Answer. Please buy me something.

8. I will not cook dinner tonight.

Answer. I will cook dinner tonight.

Affirmative Sentences in Hindi

एक सकारात्मक वाक्य एक सकारात्मक कथन है। कोई भी वाक्य जो सकारात्मक प्रकृति का हो, सकारात्मक वाक्य कहलाता है। वाक्य किसी कथन, निर्णय, राय, कार्य, कार्य, विचार आदि किसी भी चीज़ की पुष्टि करता है। कथन में प्रश्न का उत्तर 'हां' में होना चाहिए। ऑक्सफ़ोर्ड डिक्शनरी के अनुसार, एक सकारात्मक कथन का अर्थ है “यह बताना कि एक तथ्य ऐसा है; पूछे गए या निहित प्रश्न का उत्तर 'हां' में देना।