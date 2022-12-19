Agnipath Salary: Delhi HC asks Centre to justify different pay scales for Agniveers

Agnipath Salary News Update: The Delhi High Court has asked the Central government to justify the difference in the salary structure of a regular sepoy and an Agniveer. The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad who is hearing the case questioned the government’s intent on this matter.

Aishwarya Bhati, Indian Solicitor General said that the cadre of both the profiles is completely different. To this, the bench responded, Different cadre does not answer job profile, the question is work and responsibility." "If the job profile is the same, then how do you justify different pay?

The Solicitor general responded that the terms and conditions of the Agniveer recruitment process are completely different from the regular sepoy. “The responsibility along with the line of work is also in contrast to each other,” she added.

Ms Bhati informed the honourable court that the Agniveer cadre is completely different and is not similar to a regular service under the Indian Army. The reason is, post completion of four years of service, only 25% of the candidate shall be retained if they are found fit for the service.

She further said that the Agnipath scheme is a “work in process” and the government has been consulting defence officers numerous times for making it more uncomplicated. The scheme is “not a decision taken lightly”, and has been formulated after multiple rounds of meeting between the government and defence experts and

The Law officer said that with this scheme, the centre intents to boost the morale of and increase their participation in the army. The ASG also added that the government has introduced education provisions in the scheme. With this, those who have cleared classes 8th and 10th shall be treated to have qualified classes 10th and 12th.

The Agnipath scheme was unveiled by the centre in June 2022. As per the government, this will be the entry-level recruitment process for all three forces, Army, Navy and Airforce. However, this scheme does not promise regular service in the Indian army. The candidates will be inducted for a period of four years after which only 25% of them shall be retained in the force.

PayScale

Selected candidates enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. Details of monthly remuneration, Agniveer Corpus fund and one-time Seva Nidhi package are indicated below:

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to Corpus fund by GoI All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) 1st Year 30000 21000 9000 9000 2nd Year 33000 23100 9900 9900 3rd Year 36500 25550 10950 10950 4th Year 40000 28000 12000 12000 All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution) Total Contribution in Agniveers Corpus Fund after four years Rs. 5.02 lakh Rs. 5.02 lakh Exit after 4 year Rs. 10.04 Lakhs as Seve Nidhi Package (absolute amount excluding interest)

