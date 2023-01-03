Agnipath Scheme 2022: Agniveer Training for Army, Navy, Air Force Commenced, Check Details

Training of first batch of Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme 2022 has begun at various training centres across India. Check Training details, duration, and what after training for Agniveers.

The Indian Military on January 2, 2023, commenced the training under one of the biggest transformative Agnipath scheme for the selected Agniveers who qualified the Indian Agnipath 2022 selection process. Unmarried male and female candidates now referred to as Agniveers will be trained for recruitment as Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen in respective Armed Forces – Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force respectively for four years.

The Indian Government had announced to recruit over 40,000 Agniveers through the Indian Agnipath Scheme 2022. With the commencement of Agnipath Training, over 19,000 youth selected for the Agnipath Scheme have reported to their respective training centers across India.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Training Command, said that the “Training of the first batch of ‘Agniveer Vayu’ commenced at Airmen Training School (ATS) Belagavi today”.

In November 2022, the Indian Navy also commenced the training of 3,000 Agniveers including 341 women at the Sailor Training Establishment at INS Chilka, Odisha.

As per reports, another batch of 21,000 Agniveers including women will be called in for training in March 2023. With that, the Agnipath Scheme shall recruit more than 40,000 Agniveers in the Indian Armed Forces.

Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Command, Pune shared that the basic military training period for Agniveers selected under the Agnipath Scheme will be 6 months. “Advanced tools like simulators will be used,” he said.

What After Agnipath Training?

The Agnipath Training Process for Agniveers will go on for 6 months after which they will report to their respective units for further training. After training for 6 months, Agniveers will be recruited for a period of three and a half years (3.5 years) in service. During the training period, Agniveers will be offered Skill Gained Certificates, and specialized training for trades such as welder, driver, carpenter, etc. Additional credit points will be given if an Agniveer pursues higher education.

After the completion of 4 years, around 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained based on their merit and organization requirements. They shall be offered opportunities for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces. The remaining 75% of the trained youths will receive compensation with the retirement package called ‘Seva Nidhi’.

Indian Agnipath Scheme 2022: Overview

The Agnipath Scheme 2022 will facilitate the recruitment of eligible male and female candidates in the Indian Armed Forces as Agniveers. Candidates will be inducted as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass in the Indian Army through the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022. Candidates will be inducted as Agniveer Vayu in the Indian Air Force through the Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022. Candidates will be inducted as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) in the Indian Navy through the Indian Navy Recruitment 2022.

