Allahabad High Court AHC Recruitment 2021 for 400+ ARO, RO and Computer Assistant Posts, Apply Online @recruitment.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) is hiring 411 Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant in Allahabad High Court (AHC). Check Details Here

Allahabad High Court RO/ ARO Recruitment 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant in Allahabad High Court (AHC) on its website recruitment.nta.nic.in and allahabadhighcourt.in. AHC Online Application are available from 17 August to 16 September 2021.

A total of 411 vacancies are notified of which 46 are for Review Officer, 350 are for Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and 15 for Computer Assistant Posts.

The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2021 and Assistant Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2021 which will be conducted in online mode.

Allahabad High Court ARO RO Notification Download

Allahabad High Court ARO RO Online Application Link

Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 17 August 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 16 September 2021 Duration for correction in the particulars of an application form (Online only) - 18 September to 21 September 2021 Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate (Online only) From - To be announced later through Public Notice on official website. Display of provisional answer keys on website for inviting objections - To be announced later through Public Notice on official website. Result - To be announced later through Public Notice on official website.

Allahabad High Court RO/ ARO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 411

ARO - 350 RO - 46 Computer Assistant - 15

Allahabad High Court RO/ ARO Salary:

ARO - Level-7 : 44900-142400 (as per the 7th CPC) RO - Level-8 : 47600-151100 (as per the 7th CPC) Computer Assistant - Level-4(25500-81100)

Allahabad High Court RO/ ARO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ARO - Bachelor‟s Degree of a University established by law in India, Or a Qualification recognized as equivalent thereto and Diploma/Degree in Computer Science from a recognized Institution / University established by Law in India, Or 'O' Level Certificate awarded by NIELET/DOEACC Society, Or „CCC‟ Certificate in Computer Science from recognized institute established by law in India. Minimum Typing Speed of 25 Words per minute in English Typing on Computer. RO - Bachelor‟s Degree of a University established by law in India, Or A Qualification recognized as equivalent thereto and Diploma/Degree in Computer Science from a recognized Institution / University established by Law in India, Or 'O' Level Certificate awarded by NIELET/DOEACC Society, Or „CCC‟ Certificate in Computer Science from recognized institute established by law in India. Minimum Typing Speed of 25 Words per minute in English Typing on Computer. Computer Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree of a University established by law in India, Or A Qualification recognized as equivalent thereto. Diploma/Degree in Computer Science from a recognized Institution / University established by Law in India, Or 'O' Level Certificate awarded by NIELET/DOEACC Society, Or ‘CCC’ Certificate in Computer Science from recognized institute established by law in India. Minimum Typing Speed of 25 Words per minute in English Typing on Computer

Age Limit:

RO/ ARO - 21 to 25 years

CA - 18 to 35 years

Allahabad High Court RO/ ARO Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of two stages exam:

- Multiple Choice Objective Type Test - Computer Knowledge Test

How to Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website.

Exam Fee:

General/OBC - Rs. 800/-

SC/ST of Uttar Pradesh - Rs. 600/-