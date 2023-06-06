ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in Result 2023 Link to Check Assam HS Result with Roll Number Online

Assam Board 12th Result 2023: AHSEC Assam board has released the class 12th result today, in online mode. Students who have given the board exams can get the steps to check the Assam HS result 2023 using roll number/roll code here.

Assam Board 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the class 12th results today. The Assam board results have been announced for all the streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science by the School Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu at 9 AM in a press conference. This year, around 3 lakh students have appeared for the Higher Secondary (HS) class 12 board examinations.

Students can download and check their Assam HS (class 12th) mark sheets online by filling out the required login details from the official portals- ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results at Jagran Josh, as it will be providing the Assam board class 12 result for academic year 2023.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.19%, 87.27%, 83.48% for Science, Commerce and Arts stream respectively. Also, a total of 20,171 students passed with the first division from Science, 5018 students from Commerce and 29,487 from Arts stream.

Assam HS Toppers List 2023: 2 girls top in Commerce stream

In Assam's 12th result 2023, Sukanya Kumar grabbed the first position in the Commerce stream. Eight people have secured the 8th rank. Check Assam HS commerce toppers 2023 below:

Rank Name of the toppers Rank 1 Sukanya Kumar, Varsha Bothra Rank 2 Jhilik Sheel Rank 3 Jahangir Alam Choudhury Rank 4 Surya Jain Rank 5 Kechika Jain Rank 6 Nandita Das Rank 7 Smriti Thakur Rank 8 Rishita Sarmah, Yunus Ansari, Rifa Antara Ahmed, Kunal Jyoti Baishya

Assam HS Result 2023: Nikhilesh Dutta tops in Science stream

Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private student has topped the Science stream with 484 marks.

Rank Name of the toppers Rank 1 Nikhilesh Dutta Rank 2 Areejeet Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishab Upadhyay Rank 3 Prarthana Priyam Saikia Rank 4 Satyajit Kaman Rank 5 Gorangajit Gogoi

AHSEC HS Result 2023: Top 5 rank holders in Arts stream

Rank Name of the toppers Rank 1 Sankalpajit Saikia Rank 2 Diya Mahanta Rank 3 Shreya Sarkar Rank 4 Suklenmung Chetia Rank 5 Sekh Sania Tasnim Rohman

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023: Overall stream-wise pass percentage

Streams Pass Percentage Arts 70.12% Science 84.96% Commerce 79.57% Vocational 85.61%

List of websites to check Assam Board Result 12th result 2023

The Assam board results will be announced by the officials on the board's website today, June 6, 2023, at 9 am. Students can also access the AHSEC Assam HS result 2023 for class 12th at Jagran Josh. Students can check the direct links to check the board results are mentioned below:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Board (AHSEC) 12th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

As mentioned, Jagran Josh will be providing candidates with a link to check their Assam Board Higher Secondary (HS) results. In case students are unable to check their scores from the official website of Assam Board. Candidates can visit the link - assam12.jagranjosh.com

Assam HS result - Previous Year’s statistics of 2022