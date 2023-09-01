 AIASL Handyman Jobs 2023 Apply For 998 Vacancies

AIASL Recruitment 2023 For Handyman & Utility Agent Posts: Check Vacancies, Exam Date, Eligibility

AIASL Handyman Recruitment 2023: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL) has invited applications for the 998 Handyman and Utility Agent posts on the official website. Download pdf, eligibility, selection process and others. 

Get all the details of AIASL Recruitment here, apply online link
AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL) has invited online applications for the 998 posts of Handyman and Utility Agent  on its official website. Out of 998 posts, 971 vacancies are for Handyman, 20 for Utility Agent (Males) and 7 for Utility Agent (Females).     

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 18th, 2023.
Candidates having  requisite educational qualification including SSC /10th Standard Pass with  additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

AIASL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Applicants can send their applications along with copies of the testimonials/certificates through Post or through Drop-Box in person latest by September 18th, 2023. 

Career Counseling

AIASL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Handyman 971
Utility Agent (Males) 20
Utility Agent (Females) 07

AIASL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 

Handyman-SSC /10th Standard Pass.
Must be able to read and understand the English Language.
Knowledge of Local and Hindi Languages, i.e., ability to understand and speak is desirable.
Utility Agent (Males)-SSC /10th Standard Pass.
Knowledge of Local and Hindi Languages, i.e., ability to understand and speak is desirable.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

AIASL Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL)
Posts name  Handyman and Utility Agent
Number of posts 998
Last date for submission of application   September 18th, 2023. 
Job type  Govt jobs
Official website  http://www.aiasl.in/

AIASL Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit

Handyman
GEN: 28 Years
OBC: 31 Years
SC/ST: 33 Years
Utility Agent
GEN: 28 Years
OBC: 31 Years
SC/ST: 33 Years

 AIASL Recruitment 2023: Salary in INR Per Month

  • Handyman-21,330/-
  • Utility Agent (Males)-21,330/-


AIASL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For AIASL Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply prescribed format along with copies of the testimonials/certificates through post or through Drop-Box in person latest by September 18th,  2023, at the address-HRD Department, AI Airport Services Limited, GSD Complex, Near Sahar Police Station, CSMI Airport, Terminal-2, Gate No. 5, Sahar, Andheri-East, Mumbai-400099.

 

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for AIASL Handyman Recruitment 2023?

Last date for submission of application is September 18th, 2023.

What are the Jobs in AIASL Handyman Recruitment 2023?

Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL) has released the notification for the 998 posts of Handyman and Utility Agent.
