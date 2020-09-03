AIC Recruitment 2020 for State Coordinator Posts Across India, Download Notification @aicofindia.com

AIC Recruitment 2020: Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd., New Delhi, a speciality Crop Insurance company implementing the Central and State Government sponsored Crop Insurance Schemes, has invited application for the post of State Coordinator in various states on contractual basis, initially for a period of 1 year. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Agriculture Insurance Company Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 22 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 22 September 2020

AIC Vacancy Details

State Coordinators

Eligibility Criteria for AIC State Coordinator Post

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from recognized university.

Experience:

Minimum 10 years post qualification working experience in General Insurance which should include minimum 3 years experience in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) / Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (WBCIS) as a Cluster or State Head

Age Limit:

40 Years

Selection Process for State Coordinator Posts

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Group discussion and Personal Interview.

How to Apply for AIC State Coordinator Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can send their application to Deputy General Manager Agriculture Insurance Company Of India Limited,5 Th Floor, Plate B And C, NBCC Office Block 1, East Kidwai Nagar , New Delhi -110023 on or before 22 September 2020.

AIC Recruitment Notification PDF

AIC Application Form