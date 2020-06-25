AICTE Internship 2020 for Engineer Graduates, Apply Online @internship.aicte-india.org

AICTE Recruitment 2020: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications to appoint Part Time Paid Interns. The interns can work from home but have to visit AICTE office, Ministry and nearby places whenever required. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 30 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 June 2020

AICTE Interns Vacancy Details

Programming - 8 Posts

UI Design - 3 Posts

Communication - 4 Posts

Digital marketing / Analytics - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AICTE Internship



Educational Qualification and Experience:

B.E/B. Tech students who have completed at least Sixth Semester with Minimum of 70 % Marks or 7.5 CGPA from AICTE approved institutions (or) NITS(or) IITs

Required Specialisation and Skills

Programming - Programming with PHP, Python, AI, block chain, jquery, nodejs, mysql, mangodb

UI Design - Designer with Ux, UI skills, CSS, php basics, java script, Photoshop etc

Communication - Excellent communication and writing skill to Interact with stakeholders such as institutes, various Ministries, Industries , PSUs, MSMEs etc.

Digital marketing / Analytics - Marking, Data analytics, Project Management skill, Article writing in English and various local language

AICTE Internship Stipend:

Internship stipend will be Rs. 5000/- per month plus Internet charges up to Rs 1000/-.

How to Apply for AICTE Internship 2020 ?

Students may visit AICTE Internship Enterprise portal (https://internship.aicte-india.org) for applying for the same or can directly apply at https://internship.aicte-india.org/index_new.php latest by 30 June 2020.

AICTE Internship 2020 Notification PDF

Application Link