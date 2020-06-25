AICTE Internship 2020 for Engineer Graduates, Apply Online @internship.aicte-india.org

AICTE Recruitment 2020: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications to appoint Part Time Paid Interns. The interns can work from home but have to visit AICTE office, Ministry and nearby places whenever required. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 30 June 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 30 June 2020
AICTE Interns Vacancy Details
- Programming - 8 Posts
- UI Design - 3 Posts
- Communication - 4 Posts
- Digital marketing / Analytics - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for AICTE Internship
Educational Qualification and Experience:
B.E/B. Tech students who have completed at least Sixth Semester with Minimum of 70 % Marks or 7.5 CGPA from AICTE approved institutions (or) NITS(or) IITs
Required Specialisation and Skills
- Programming - Programming with PHP, Python, AI, block chain, jquery, nodejs, mysql, mangodb
- UI Design - Designer with Ux, UI skills, CSS, php basics, java script, Photoshop etc
- Communication - Excellent communication and writing skill to Interact with stakeholders such as institutes, various Ministries, Industries , PSUs, MSMEs etc.
- Digital marketing / Analytics - Marking, Data analytics, Project Management skill, Article writing in English and various local language
AICTE Internship Stipend:
Internship stipend will be Rs. 5000/- per month plus Internet charges up to Rs 1000/-.
How to Apply for AICTE Internship 2020 ?
Students may visit AICTE Internship Enterprise portal (https://internship.aicte-india.org) for applying for the same or can directly apply at https://internship.aicte-india.org/index_new.php latest by 30 June 2020.
AICTE Internship 2020 Notification PDF