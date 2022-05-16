Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 100 Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility, & Application Procedure Here

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on aiimsbhopal.edu.in for 100 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 16, 2022 16:58 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 17:00 IST
AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online Within 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News. i.e 12th June 2022. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 14 May 2022
  • Last date to apply online: Within 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News. i.e 12th June 2022

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

S.No Name of the Post Vacancies
1. Professor 29
2. Additional Professor 14
3. Associate Professor 28
4. Assistant Professor 29
Total  100 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956;  postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for more details. 

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Professor/Additional Professor: - Not exceeding 58 (Fifty-eight) years
  • Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: - Not exceeding 50 (Fifty) years

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Professor-Level–14-A Academic (Entry level pay Rs. 1,68,900/-) Plus applicable allowances including NPA As per 7th CPC Level as per Pay Matrix
  • Additional Professor: - Level–13-A2+ Academic (Entry level pay Rs. 1,48,200/-) Plus applicable allowances including NPA as per 7th CPC Level as per Pay Matrix
  • Associate Professor- Level–13-A1+ Academic (Entry level pay Rs. 1,38,300/-) Plus applicable allowances including NPA  as per 7th CPC Level as per Pay Matrix
  • Assistant Professor: - Level-12 Academic (Entry level pay Rs. 1,01,500/-) Plus applicable allowance
    including NPA.

Download AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Interested candidates can submit applications online Within 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News. i.e 12th June 2022.

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • For General/OBC category Rs. 2,000/-
  • For SC/ST & PwD category Rs. 500/- 

