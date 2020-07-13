AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: 53 Vacancies for Senior Resident Posts, Apply Online from 16 July @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at aiimsbhubanesar.nic.in from 16 July to 31 July 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2020
- Last Date for submission of online application: 31 July 2020
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Anaesthesiology - 03 Posts
- Biochemistry - 01 Post
- Burns & Plastic Surgery - 05 Posts
- Cardiology - 01 Post
- CM & FM - 01 Post
- Dermatology - 02 Posts
- Endocrinology - 02 Posts
- FMT - 01 Post
- General Medicine- 05 Posts
- General Surgery - 04 Posts
- Hospital Administration- 02 Posts
- Medical Oncology / Clinical Haematology - 02 Posts
- Nephrology - 02 Postss
- Neurology - 03 Posts
- Nuclear Medicine- 01 Posts
- Obst. & Gynaecology - 02 Posts
- Orthopaedics - 02 Posts
- Paediatrics & Neonatology - 05 Posts
- Pharmacology - 01 Post
- Psychiatry - 01 Post
- Pulmunary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine - 01 Post
- Radiodiagnosis - 05 Posts
- Radiotherapy - 01 Post
- Surgical Gastroenterology - 01 Post
- Surgical Oncology - 02 Posts
- Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank - 01 Post
- Urology - 01 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MD/DNB in relevant subject are eligible to apply for aforesaid posts. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked official notification PDF Link for more details related to qualification and eligibility criteria.
Age Limit for Senior Resident - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Pay Scale - Rs. 67,700/- as per 7th CPC, Level 11 of the Pay Matrix + NPA plus other usual Allowances as admissible under rules (₹ 18,750 + 6600(Grade Pay) + NPA plus other usual Allowances as admissible under rules).
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 31 July 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
Application Fee for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020
- General/EWS / OBC Category: Rs. 1000/-with transaction charges, as applicable
- SC/ST Category: Rs. 500/-+ Transaction Charges as applicable
- PWBD Category: No application Fees