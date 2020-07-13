AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: 53 Vacancies for Senior Resident Posts, Apply Online from 16 July @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at aiimsbhubanesar.nic.in from 16 July to 31 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2020

Last Date for submission of online application: 31 July 2020

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Anaesthesiology - 03 Posts

Biochemistry - 01 Post

Burns & Plastic Surgery - 05 Posts

Cardiology - 01 Post

CM & FM - 01 Post

Dermatology - 02 Posts

Endocrinology - 02 Posts

FMT - 01 Post

General Medicine- 05 Posts

General Surgery - 04 Posts

Hospital Administration- 02 Posts

Medical Oncology / Clinical Haematology - 02 Posts

Nephrology - 02 Postss

Neurology - 03 Posts

Nuclear Medicine- 01 Posts

Obst. & Gynaecology - 02 Posts

Orthopaedics - 02 Posts

Paediatrics & Neonatology - 05 Posts

Pharmacology - 01 Post

Psychiatry - 01 Post

Pulmunary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine - 01 Post

Radiodiagnosis - 05 Posts

Radiotherapy - 01 Post

Surgical Gastroenterology - 01 Post

Surgical Oncology - 02 Posts

Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank - 01 Post

Urology - 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MD/DNB in relevant subject are eligible to apply for aforesaid posts. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked official notification PDF Link for more details related to qualification and eligibility criteria.

Age Limit for Senior Resident - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Rs. 67,700/- as per 7th CPC, Level 11 of the Pay Matrix + NPA plus other usual Allowances as admissible under rules (₹ 18,750 + 6600(Grade Pay) + NPA plus other usual Allowances as admissible under rules).

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 31 July 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020