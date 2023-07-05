AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 For 775 Group B & C Posts: Check Eligibility, Selection Process And More

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has invited online applications for the 775 Group B & C Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited online applications for the 775 Group B and C posts on its official website. A total 775 vacancies which are basically Non-Faculty posts, are to be recruited including Assistant Administrative Officer,Chief Cashier, Dietician, Health Educator (Social Psychologist), Warden (Hostel Warden), Medico Social Worker, Stenographer and others.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that the online registration of application will be made available on official website of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar i.e.https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the link for submission of online applications link along with other relevant information will be activated on the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar or earlier (as posted on the website).



AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The online registration of application will be made available on official website of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar i.e. https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The last date of online submission of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.



AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Administrative Officer-01

Hospital Attendant Grade-III, Nursing Orderly-106

Senior Nursing Officer-91

Store Keeper-10

Cashier-13

Junior Administrative Assistant -32

Lab Attendant Grade II-41

Medical Record Technician (Record Clerk)-38

Wireman-20

Pharmacist Grade-II-27

You are advised to check the notification link for detailed of the number of posts.



AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Administrative Officer-Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Senior Nursing Officer-(i) B.Sc. (Nursing) (4 year course) from a recognized Institute/University. OR

B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Postbasic) (2 year course) from a recognized Institute/University.

(ii) Should be registered with the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council.

Store Keeper-(i) Degree from a recognized University/ Institution;

(ii) Post-graduate Degree/Diploma in Material Management from a recognized University/Institution; OR

(iii) Bachelor’s Degree in Material Management from a recognized University/Institution and 3 years' experience in Store handling (preferably Medical Stores).

Cashier-Degree in Commerce of recognized University or equivalent And

1. At Least 2 years’ experience of handling accounts work of a Government Organizations; and

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Senior Nursing Officer-21 – 35 years

Vocational Counsellor-21 – 35 years

Assistant Laundry Supervisor-Between 18-30 years

Coding Clerk-Between 18-30 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023 PDF



AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official webstie-https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The last date of online submission of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.