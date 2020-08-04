AIIMS Bhubaneswar Senior Residents Result 2020 for Non-academic Posts Out @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Senior Residents Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the results for the posts of Senior Residents (Non-academic) on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Interview for the Senior Residents (Non-academic) Posts can check the result on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Interview conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar. It is noted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has conducted the Interview for the posts of Senior Residents (Non-academic) on 28-07-202O 29-07-2020 & 31-O7-2O20.

All such candidates appeared for the Senior Residents (Non-academic) Interview against Advertisement No. AIIMS/Bb5/Deon/5R/49-Al9700 Dote. 26rh March 2020 can check their result available on the official website.

You can check the result also with the direct link given below.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Senior Residents Result 2020 for Non-academic Posts: Download Process