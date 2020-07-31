AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020 for 18 Group B and Group C Posts, Apply Online @jipmer.edu.in

AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group B and Group C. Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 29 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2020

AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Group B

Assistant Administrative Officer - 1 Post

Executive Assistant - 1 Post

Personal Assistant - 1 Post

Technician (Laboratory) - 1 Post

Library and Information Assistant - 1 Post

Warden (Hostel Warden) - 2 Posts

Group C

Stenographer - 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk - 1 Post

AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Group B

Assistant Administrative Officer, Executive Assistant - Degree from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Personal Assistant - Graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institute.

Technician (Laboratory) - B.Sc. in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent from recognized University/Institution with 3 years‟ experience in the relevant field (OR) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent from recognized University.

Library and Information Assistant -Bachelor Degree in Science or equivalent from a recognized University with Degree (or) Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent in Library and Information Science from a recognized University or Institute and 2 years‟ Professional experience in the library of a Govt. Institute/Department.

Warden (Hostel Warden) - Graduate from Recognized University/Institute with PG Diploma/Diploma/Certificate courses in House Keeping/Material Management/Hotel Management/Public Relation/Estate Management or equivalent.

Group C

Stenographer- 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

Lower Division Clerk -12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University OR

Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University with 5 years experience in the relevant field.

Age Limit for Group B & C Posts

Group B

Assistant Administrative Officer, Executive Assistant, Personal Assistant, Technician (Laboratory), Library and Information Assistant - 35 years

Warden (Hostel Warden) - 40 years

Group C

Stenographer - 30 years

Lower Division Clerk - 27 years

How to apply for AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 18 August 2020. Candidates can refer to the given link for more details.