AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration process for admissions into the BSc Nursing courses from 11 July 2025 and it concluded on July 17, 2025. The choice filling process also lasted from 11-17 July. The AIIMS Nursing exam was held on 01 June, 2025 and the results for which were declared on June 06, 2025. The AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling schedule has already been announced, which is scheduled till 07 August 2025.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allocation 2025: Download PDF

Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling session for taking admissions into nursing courses in AIIMS can download the seat allocation PDF here.