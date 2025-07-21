Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out: The AIIMS has released the result for the round 1 seat allocation for admission into the nursing courses on its official website. Candidates must visit the website and download their results. Check this article for the full details and download the result for Round 1 Seat Allocation.

Jul 21, 2025, 14:12 IST
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Counselling Result Out
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Counselling Result Out

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration process for admissions into the BSc Nursing courses from 11 July 2025 and it concluded on July 17, 2025. The choice filling process also lasted from 11-17 July. The AIIMS Nursing exam was held on 01 June, 2025 and the results for which were declared on June 06, 2025. The AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling schedule has already been announced, which is scheduled till 07 August 2025.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allocation 2025: Download PDF

Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling session for taking admissions into nursing courses in AIIMS can download the seat allocation PDF here.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allocation

Download PDF

Also Check:
AIIMS BSc Nursing Cut Off 2025
AIIMS BSc Nursing Syllabus
AIIMS BSc Nursing Previous Year Paper

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025

Candidates can check the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result here:

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025

Check here

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • When was the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result declared?
    +
    The AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result was declared on June 06, 2025.
  • Whe3n was the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam held?
    +
    The AIIMS BSc Nursing exam was held on June 01, 2025.

