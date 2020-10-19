AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 214 Group A, B and C Posts, Apply Online @aiims.edu

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited applications for Group A, B and C Posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 through online mode on aiims.edu from 21 October to 19 November 2020.
A total of 214 vacancies are available for the posts such as Veterinary Officer, Driver, Junior Engineer,Receptionist,Technician,Junior Photographer, Scientist, Librarian, Programmer, Technical Assistant, Physical Training Instructor, Deputy General Manager, Occupational Therapist, Clinical Psychologist, GDMO, Statistical Assistant, Welfare Officer, Senior Chemist, Dental Technician, Multipurpose Worker, Junior Physiotherapist, Draftsman, Chemist, Assistant Dietician, Workshop Assistant, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist, Assistant Store Officer, Organizer, Senior Technical Editor, Ophthalmic Technician, Genetic Counsellor, Vocational Counsellor and Workshop Technician.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 20 October 2020
- Last Date for Receipt of Applications: 19 November 2020
AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details
- Veterinary Officer (Group A) - 01
- Chemist (Group A) - 02
- Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist (Group A) - 01
- General Duty Medical Officer (Group A) - 04
- Scientist I (Group A) - 16
- Scientist II (CRU) (Group A) - 10
- Scientist II (CCRF) (Group A) - 08
- Scientist-II (Gastroenterology) (Group A) - 02
- Senior Chemist (Group A) - 01
- Senior Technical Editor (Group A) - 01
- Welfare Officer (Group A) - 01
- Assistant Dietician (Group B) - 10
- Ophthalmic Technician Grade I (Group B) - 04
- Librarian Grade III (Group B) - 03
- Assistant Stores Officer (Group B) - 01
- Statistical Assistant (Group B) - 04
- Technical Assistant (ENT) (Group B) - 02
- Junior Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist (Group B) - 33
- Technician (Radio Therapy) Grade II (Group B) - 03
- Donor Organizer (Group B) - 01
- Physical Training Instructor (Group B) - 02
- Store Keeper (Drugs) (Group B) - 02
- Programmer (Group B) - 02
- Jr. Engineer (A/C & Ref) (Group B) - 02
- Technician (Radiology) (Group B) - 04
- Vocational Counsellor (Group B) - 03
- Bariatric Co-ordinator (Group B) - 01
- Genetic Counsellor (Group B) - 01
- Workshop Assistant (CWS) (Group C) - 07
- Dental Technician Grade II (Group C) - 03
- Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL) (Group C) - 04
- Driver Ordinary Grade (Group C) - 10
- Receptionist (Group C) - 13
- Multipurpose Worker (Group C) - 10
- Junior Photographer (Group C) - 05
- Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria) (Group C) - 03
- Junior Medical Lab Technologist (Group C) - 32
- Draftsman Grade III (Group C) - 01
- Technician (Telephone) Grade IV (Group C) - 01
Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Delhi Group A, B, C Posts
Educational Qualification:
Graduate degree/Master/Diploma/12th/10th. The candidates can check the educational qualification through the PDF link below
Age Limit:
- Veterinary Officer (Group A) - 35 years
- Chemist (Group A) - 30 years
- Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist (Group A) - 35 years
- General Duty Medical Officer (Group A) - 30 years
- Scientist I (Group A) - 45 years
- Scientist II (CRU) (Group A) - 45 years
- Scientist II (CCRF) (Group A) - 45 years
- Scientist-II (Gastroenterology) (Group A) -45 years
- Senior Chemist (Group A) - 30 years
- Senior Technical Editor (Group A) - 30 years
- Welfare Officer (Group A) - 30 years
- Assistant Dietician (Group B) - 35 years
- Ophthalmic Technician Grade I (Group B) - 30 years
- Librarian Grade III (Group B) - 30 years
- Assistant Stores Officer (Group B) - 30 years
- Statistical Assistant (Group B) - 30 years
- Technical Assistant (ENT) (Group B) - 30 years
- Junior Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist (Group B) - 30 years
- Technician (Radio Therapy) Grade II (Group B) - 30 years
- Donor Organizer (Group B) - 30 years
- Physical Training Instructor (Group B)
- Store Keeper (Drugs) (Group B) - 30 years
- Programmer (Group B) - 30 years
- Jr. Engineer (A/C & Ref) (Group B) - 30 years
- Technician (Radiology) (Group B) - 30 years
- Vocational Counsellor (Group B) - 35 years
- Bariatric Co-ordinator (Group B) - 30 years
- Genetic Counsellor (Group B) - 30 years
- Workshop Assistant (CWS) (Group C) - 30 years
- Dental Technician Grade II (Group C) - 30 years
- Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL) (Group C) - 30 years
- Driver Ordinary Grade (Group C) - 30 years
- Receptionist (Group C) - 30 years
- Multipurpose Worker (Group C) -30 years
- Junior Photographer (Group C) - 30 years
- Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria) (Group C) -30 years
- Junior Medical Lab Technologist (Group C) - 27 years
- Draftsman Grade III (Group C) - 30 years
- Technician (Telephone) Grade IV (Group C) - 30 years
Selection Process for AIIMS Delhi Group A, B, C Posts
- Group A - Interview
- Group B & C - CBT (Computer Based Test)
How to Apply for AIIMS Delhi Group A, B, C Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested persons who fulfill the required eligibility criteria can apply for the posts on AIIMS Delhi website www.aiims.edu from 21 October to 19 November 2020
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment Notification PDF
AIIMS Delhi Online Application Link - to active on 21 October