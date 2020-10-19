AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 214 Group A, B and C Posts, Apply Online @aiims.edu

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited applications for Group A, B and C Posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 through online mode on aiims.edu from 21 October to 19 November 2020.

A total of 214 vacancies are available for the posts such as Veterinary Officer, Driver, Junior Engineer,Receptionist,Technician,Junior Photographer, Scientist, Librarian, Programmer, Technical Assistant, Physical Training Instructor, Deputy General Manager, Occupational Therapist, Clinical Psychologist, GDMO, Statistical Assistant, Welfare Officer, Senior Chemist, Dental Technician, Multipurpose Worker, Junior Physiotherapist, Draftsman, Chemist, Assistant Dietician, Workshop Assistant, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist, Assistant Store Officer, Organizer, Senior Technical Editor, Ophthalmic Technician, Genetic Counsellor, Vocational Counsellor and Workshop Technician.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 October 2020

Last Date for Receipt of Applications: 19 November 2020

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details

Veterinary Officer (Group A) - 01

Chemist (Group A) - 02

Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist (Group A) - 01

General Duty Medical Officer (Group A) - 04

Scientist I (Group A) - 16

Scientist II (CRU) (Group A) - 10

Scientist II (CCRF) (Group A) - 08

Scientist-II (Gastroenterology) (Group A) - 02

Senior Chemist (Group A) - 01

Senior Technical Editor (Group A) - 01

Welfare Officer (Group A) - 01

Assistant Dietician (Group B) - 10

Ophthalmic Technician Grade I (Group B) - 04

Librarian Grade III (Group B) - 03

Assistant Stores Officer (Group B) - 01

Statistical Assistant (Group B) - 04

Technical Assistant (ENT) (Group B) - 02

Junior Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist (Group B) - 33

Technician (Radio Therapy) Grade II (Group B) - 03

Donor Organizer (Group B) - 01

Physical Training Instructor (Group B) - 02

Store Keeper (Drugs) (Group B) - 02

Programmer (Group B) - 02

Jr. Engineer (A/C & Ref) (Group B) - 02

Technician (Radiology) (Group B) - 04

Vocational Counsellor (Group B) - 03

Bariatric Co-ordinator (Group B) - 01

Genetic Counsellor (Group B) - 01

Workshop Assistant (CWS) (Group C) - 07

Dental Technician Grade II (Group C) - 03

Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL) (Group C) - 04

Driver Ordinary Grade (Group C) - 10

Receptionist (Group C) - 13

Multipurpose Worker (Group C) - 10

Junior Photographer (Group C) - 05

Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria) (Group C) - 03

Junior Medical Lab Technologist (Group C) - 32

Draftsman Grade III (Group C) - 01

Technician (Telephone) Grade IV (Group C) - 01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Delhi Group A, B, C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate degree/Master/Diploma/12th/10th. The candidates can check the educational qualification through the PDF link below

Age Limit:

Veterinary Officer (Group A) - 35 years

Chemist (Group A) - 30 years

Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist (Group A) - 35 years

General Duty Medical Officer (Group A) - 30 years

Scientist I (Group A) - 45 years

Scientist II (CRU) (Group A) - 45 years

Scientist II (CCRF) (Group A) - 45 years

Scientist-II (Gastroenterology) (Group A) -45 years

Senior Chemist (Group A) - 30 years

Senior Technical Editor (Group A) - 30 years

Welfare Officer (Group A) - 30 years

Assistant Dietician (Group B) - 35 years

Ophthalmic Technician Grade I (Group B) - 30 years

Librarian Grade III (Group B) - 30 years

Assistant Stores Officer (Group B) - 30 years

Statistical Assistant (Group B) - 30 years

Technical Assistant (ENT) (Group B) - 30 years

Junior Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist (Group B) - 30 years

Technician (Radio Therapy) Grade II (Group B) - 30 years

Donor Organizer (Group B) - 30 years

Physical Training Instructor (Group B)

Store Keeper (Drugs) (Group B) - 30 years

Programmer (Group B) - 30 years

Jr. Engineer (A/C & Ref) (Group B) - 30 years

Technician (Radiology) (Group B) - 30 years

Vocational Counsellor (Group B) - 35 years

Bariatric Co-ordinator (Group B) - 30 years

Genetic Counsellor (Group B) - 30 years

Workshop Assistant (CWS) (Group C) - 30 years

Dental Technician Grade II (Group C) - 30 years

Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL) (Group C) - 30 years

Driver Ordinary Grade (Group C) - 30 years

Receptionist (Group C) - 30 years

Multipurpose Worker (Group C) -30 years

Junior Photographer (Group C) - 30 years

Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria) (Group C) -30 years

Junior Medical Lab Technologist (Group C) - 27 years

Draftsman Grade III (Group C) - 30 years

Technician (Telephone) Grade IV (Group C) - 30 years

Selection Process for AIIMS Delhi Group A, B, C Posts

Group A - Interview

Group B & C - CBT (Computer Based Test)

How to Apply for AIIMS Delhi Group A, B, C Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested persons who fulfill the required eligibility criteria can apply for the posts on AIIMS Delhi website www.aiims.edu from 21 October to 19 November 2020

