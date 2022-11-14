AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 85 Faculty Posts at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Deoghar has invited online application for the 85 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Deoghar recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Deoghar (AIIMS Deoghar) has published notice for recruitment of Faculty Posts in Employment News (12 November-18 November) 2022. Out of total 85 vacancies, there are 26 posts are for Professor, 25 for Assistant Professor and 17 each for Additional and Associate professor in various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these posts in online mode.

Applying candidates should note that the First cut-off date for these posts is 15th November 2022 and Second cut-off date 15th February 2023. Since it is a rolling advertisement, subsequent notification of unfilled seats will be published only. You can check the details notification for the further update in this regards.

Important Date AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening date of application: 16.09.2022

First cut-off date:15th November 2022

Second cut-off date:15th February 2023.

Vacancy Details AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Professor-26

Additional Professor-17

Associate professor-17

Assistant Professor-25

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor: A medical qualification as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience/eligibility and other update for these various Faculty Posts.

How to Download: AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Deoghar (AIIMS Deoghar)-aiimsdeoghar.edu.in Go to the RECRUITMENT ADVERTISEMENTS & NOTICES section on the home page. Click on the link‘AIIMS/DEO/RECT.CELl/2022-23/1568’ on the home page. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for future reference.

Click To Download AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send the soft copy of application with enclosure and proof of fee in Single PDF file to the email id given in the notification

within the cutoff date of rolling advertisement i.e. (15.11.2022 & 15.02.2023).