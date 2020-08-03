AIIMS Guwahati Online Application Date 2020 Extended for Faculty Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for the posts of Faculty under AIIMS, Guwahati recruitment till 14 August 2020. If you have to apply for AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2020 then you can check the short notification regarding the extension of date on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar i.e.-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, now candidates can apply for the Faculty Posts (AIIMS/Guwahati/Fac.Rect./2020/6206, Dated- 09.03.2020) till 14 August 2020.

The short notification further says, "The last date of the receipt of Online applications for the Faculty posts of AIIMS, Guwahati as advertised vide Advertisement No.- AIIMS/Guwahati/Fac.Rect./2020/6206, Dated- 09.03.2020 (published on Employment News dated-23-29 May, 2020) has been extended to 14.08.2020 (upto 05:00 PM). All other terms and conditions of the advertisement will remain unchanged."

Candidates willing to apply for these Faculty Posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



AIIMS Guwahati Online Application Date 2020 for Faculty Posts Extended





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in



CSBC Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply for 454 Posts @csbc.bih.nic in, Check Notification Details

How to Download: AIIMS Guwahati Online Application Date 2020 for Faculty Posts Extension Notice