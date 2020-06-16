Study at Home
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 131 Senior Resident Posts, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at aiimsJodhpur.org. Candidates who are seeking job in All India Institute of Medical Sciences can check this article for latest recruitment details for the post of Senior Resident.

Jun 16, 2020 19:09 IST
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in various disciplines. Candidates with MD/DNB Degree can apply online at the official website of AIIMS.i.e.aiims.Jodhpur.org.

The online applications for AIIMS Senior Resident 2020 are being filled up at the AIIMS Jodhpur website. Candidates can apply to the posts on or before 14 July 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of application: 15 June 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 14 July 2020

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Department

  • Anesthesiology and Critical Care - 10 Posts
  • Anatomy- 01 Post
  • Biochemistry - 01 Post
  • Burns & Plastic Surgery - 03 Posts
  • Cardiology - 02 Posts
  • Cardiothoracic Surgery - 03 Posts
  • Community Medicine and Family Medicine - 01 Post
  • Dentistry (Endodontics) - 01 Post
  • Dentistry (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery) - 01 Post
  • Dentistry (Orthodontics) - 01 Post
  • Dermatology, Venereology & Leprology - 01 Post
  • Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology - 10 Posts
  • Endocrinology & Metabolism - 02 Posts
  • Forensic Medicine & Toxicology - 02 Posts
  • Gastroenterology - 02 Posts
  • General Medicine - 10 Posts
  • General Surgery - 07 Posts
  • Medical Oncology / Haematology - 01 Post
  • Microbiology - 03 Posts
  • Neonatology- 04 Posts
  • Nephrology - 01 Post
  • Neurology - 02 Posts
  • Nuclear Medicine- 04 Posts
  • Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 02 Posts
  • Ophthalmology - 02 Posts
  • Orthopaedics - 04 Posts
  • Otorhinolaryngology – ENT - 03 Posts
  • Paediatric Surgery- 02 Posts
  • Paediatrics- 06 Posts
  • Pathology / Lab. Medicine - 05 Posts
  • Pharmacology - 02 Posts
  • Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - 2 Posts
  • Psychiatry - 04 Posts
  • Pulmonary Medicine - 04 Posts
  • Radiotherapy - 01 Post
  • Surgical Gastroenterology - 02 Posts
  • Surgical Oncology - 02 Posts
  • Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank - 03 Posts
  • Trauma & Emergency (Medical)- 06 Posts
  • Trauma & Emergency (Surgical)- 06 Posts
  • Urology- 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MD/DNB in the relevant subject are eligible to apply for the post.

Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 July 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Senior Resident Posts

General/OBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD Candidates - Rs. 800/-

