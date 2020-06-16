AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 131 Senior Resident Posts, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in various disciplines. Candidates with MD/DNB Degree can apply online at the official website of AIIMS.i.e.aiims.Jodhpur.org.

The online applications for AIIMS Senior Resident 2020 are being filled up at the AIIMS Jodhpur website. Candidates can apply to the posts on or before 14 July 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 15 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 14 July 2020

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Department

Anesthesiology and Critical Care - 10 Posts

Anatomy- 01 Post

Biochemistry - 01 Post

Burns & Plastic Surgery - 03 Posts

Cardiology - 02 Posts

Cardiothoracic Surgery - 03 Posts

Community Medicine and Family Medicine - 01 Post

Dentistry (Endodontics) - 01 Post

Dentistry (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery) - 01 Post

Dentistry (Orthodontics) - 01 Post

Dermatology, Venereology & Leprology - 01 Post

Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology - 10 Posts

Endocrinology & Metabolism - 02 Posts

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology - 02 Posts

Gastroenterology - 02 Posts

General Medicine - 10 Posts

General Surgery - 07 Posts

Medical Oncology / Haematology - 01 Post

Microbiology - 03 Posts

Neonatology- 04 Posts

Nephrology - 01 Post

Neurology - 02 Posts

Nuclear Medicine- 04 Posts

Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 02 Posts

Ophthalmology - 02 Posts

Orthopaedics - 04 Posts

Otorhinolaryngology – ENT - 03 Posts

Paediatric Surgery- 02 Posts

Paediatrics- 06 Posts

Pathology / Lab. Medicine - 05 Posts

Pharmacology - 02 Posts

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - 2 Posts

Psychiatry - 04 Posts

Pulmonary Medicine - 04 Posts

Radiotherapy - 01 Post

Surgical Gastroenterology - 02 Posts

Surgical Oncology - 02 Posts

Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank - 03 Posts

Trauma & Emergency (Medical)- 06 Posts

Trauma & Emergency (Surgical)- 06 Posts

Urology- 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MD/DNB in the relevant subject are eligible to apply for the post.

Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 July 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Senior Resident Posts

General/OBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD Candidates - Rs. 800/-