AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 281 Group C Posts , Check Eligibility And Application Process

AIIMS Jodhpur has invited online applications for the 281 Group C Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited online application for various Group C posts including Lab Technician, Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner/Medical Record Technician /Medical Record Technician (Record Clerk)/Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly)/(Stretcher Bearers) and others.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these posts. The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.



AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.





AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Lab Technician-01

Junior Medical Record Officer-05

Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner-01

Pharmacist Grade-II -27

Sanitary Inspector Grade II-18

Dark Room Assistant Grade-II-05

Dissection Hall Attendant-08

Medical Record Technician /Medical Record Technician (Record Clerk)-38

Assistant laundry Supervisor-04

Security Cum Fire Jamadar-01

Lab Attendant Grade II-41

Coding Clerk-01

Junior Warden (House Keepers)-10

Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)-06

Manifold Room Attendant-01

Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly)/(Stretcher Bearers)-106

Store Attendant Grade II-08

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Lab Technician-

A) 10+2 with science.

B) Diploma in Medical lab Technology

Junior Medical Record Officer-B.Sc. (Medical Records) Or

10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 month Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping from a recognized institute / University having 2 years' experience

in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital Setup And

Ability to use computers Hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner-Diploma In Pharmacy from a recognized University/Institution

Should be a registered Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948

Pharmacist Grade-II-Diploma In Pharmacy from a recognized University/Institution

Should be a registered Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 PDF





AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these posts through the official website. The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.

