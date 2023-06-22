AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 281 Group C Posts , Check Eligibility And Application Process

AIIMS Jodhpur  has invited online applications for the 281 Group C Posts on its official website. Check  AIIMS Jodhpur  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited online application for various Group C posts including Lab Technician, Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner/Medical Record Technician /Medical Record Technician (Record Clerk)/Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly)/(Stretcher Bearers) and others. 
 
Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these posts.  The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.


AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 

Closing date of application: The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.
 
 
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Career Counseling

Lab Technician-01
Junior Medical Record Officer-05
Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner-01
Pharmacist Grade-II    -27
Sanitary Inspector Grade II-18
Dark Room Assistant Grade-II-05
Dissection Hall Attendant-08
Medical Record Technician /Medical Record Technician (Record Clerk)-38
Assistant laundry Supervisor-04
Security Cum Fire Jamadar-01
Lab Attendant Grade II-41
Coding Clerk-01
Junior Warden (House Keepers)-10
Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)-06
Manifold Room Attendant-01
Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly)/(Stretcher Bearers)-106
Store Attendant Grade II-08

 

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Lab Technician-
A) 10+2 with science.
B) Diploma in Medical lab Technology
Junior Medical Record Officer-B.Sc. (Medical Records) Or
10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 month Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping from a recognized institute / University having 2 years' experience
in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital Setup And
Ability to use computers Hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi. 
Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner-Diploma In Pharmacy from a recognized University/Institution 
 Should be a registered Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948 
Pharmacist Grade-II-Diploma In Pharmacy from a recognized University/Institution
 Should be a registered Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948 

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
 
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 PDF

  
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these posts through the official website.  The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.
 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have Graduate/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

What are the Jobs in AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023?

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited online application for various Group C posts on its official website.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next