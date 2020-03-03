AIIMS Nagpur Answer Key 2020 for Nursing Officer Released @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Submit Objection upto 5 March

AIIMS Nagpur Answer Key 2020 for Nursing Officer: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur has released the answer key for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II), today i.e. on 03 March 2020. All candidates who have appeared for AIIMS Nagpur Exam can download AIIMS Nagpur Answer Key from official website from AIIMS Nagpur i.e. www.aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

Candidates may raise objection, if any, against any answer or question through online mode. AIIMS Nagpur Objection Link is active upto 05 March 2020 till 11:55 PM on www.aiimsnagpur.edu.

AIIMS Nagpur Nursing Officer Answer Key Link is available below. Candidates can check answer and submit objection through the link using their ID and Password.

AIIMS Nagpur Nursing Officer Answer Key Link

How to Download AIIMS Nagpur Nursing Officer Answer Key ?

Go to official website of AIIMS Nagpur i.e. www.aiimsnagpur.edu.in Click on ‘The objection management portal for nursing officer –II for the exam held on 28th Feb 2020 is live till 11:55 PM on 5th March 2020’, given under ‘What's New’ Tab Check AIIMS Nagpur Nursing Officer Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur has conducted the Computer Based Examination on 28 February 2020 for filling up 100 vacant post of Nursing Officer.

AIIMS Nagpur will release the Merit List of shortlisted candidates after considering the objections, on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the Computer Based Examination.