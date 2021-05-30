AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 for 20 Senior Resident Posts @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited online application for the 20 posts for Senior Resident as per Residency Scheme of Govt of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AIIMS Nagpur SR Recruitment 2021 and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 10 June 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including post graduate Medical Degree/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 10 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident-20

Departments

Anaesthesiology-04

General Medicine-05

Microbiology-01

Orthopaedics-01

Pediatrics-03

Pulmonary Medicine-04

Radiodiagnosis-02

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A post graduate Medical Degree/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

Pay Band and Grade Pay for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

67700/- (Level 11, Cell No 01 As per 7th (CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview scheduled on 10th June 2021at the venue Conference Hall 1st Floor OPD Building, AIIMS Campus, MIHAN, Nagpur-441108 with the filled-in application in prescribed format all the original certificates as mentioned in the notification.