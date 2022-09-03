AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2022 Update: Exam on 11 September

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is conducting the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test on 11 September 2022 (Sunday) at centres across the country. Now, the institute will upload the admit cards of the applicants on aiimsexams.ac.in or norcet2022.aiimsexams.ac.in. Applicants can check the updates related to AIIMS NORCET Admit Card Link by login into the official website for which the link is also provided below:

AIIMS NORCET will have 200 Multiple Choice Questions of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question as follow:

Subject Marks Question Time Related to Subject 180 180 2 hours or 180 minutes General Knowledge & Aptitude 20 20 Total 200 200

There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

The qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST

How to Download AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the AIIMS i.e aiimsexams.ac.in Visit the 'Recruitment' Section then go to 'Nursing Officer' and ' Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET)-2022' Click on the admit card link Enter your details Download AIIMS Admit Card

AIIMS is organizing Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCAT) 2022 for the selection of Nursing Officers in AIIMS Delhi & Other and in the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD). Online Applications were invited from 04 August to 21 August 2022.

The candidates are advised to bring Admit Card downloaded from the AIIMS website at the time of the Online (CBT) mode Examination and hand over the same to the Invigilator, failing which their candidature/performance in the Online

(CBT) mode Examination will not be considered