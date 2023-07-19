AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Result PDF

AIIMS NORCET 4 Results And 1st Round Seat Allocation For B.Sc. Paramedical Courses Released. A total of 950 candidates have been selected for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses. Check here more details on AIIMS NORCET result, selection process and seat allocation.

AIIMS NORCET 4 Results And 1st Round Seat Allocation: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS NORCET 4 Results And 1st Round Seat Allocation. The AIIMs NORCET Result has been released on July 19, 2023 for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4 and the 1st Round of Seat Allocation for various B.Sc. Paramedical courses.

AIIMS NORCET 4 Result pdf contains the list of a total of 950 candidates have been selected for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses, while 2668 candidates have been selected for NORCET-4. The AIIMS exam for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses was held on June 24, 2023, followed by the first round of seat allocation. The NORCET-4 Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted on June 3, 2023 for the Nursing Officer Recruitment.

Details mentioned on the AIIMS NORCET-4 result 2023

The AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) result pdf will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Candidates' roll number Gender Category Percentage PWBD Rank

How to check and download AIIMS NORCET-4 and Seat Allocation for BSc Paramedical Courses 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the result pdf online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the AIIMS NORCET -4 result and Seat Allocation for BSc Paramedical Courses available on the homepage

Step 3: The results will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Check the details mentioned on it and download the result pdf for future use

AIIMS NORCET-4 Result Statistics

Candidates can check the total number of candidates qualified for NORCET-4 in the mentioned table below:

Category Male Male PwBD Female Female PwBD Total UR 43 1 181 1 226 EWS 20 - 42 0 62 OBC (NCL) 485 3 616 1 1,105 SC 440 1 613 - 1,054 ST 57 1 163 - 221 Total 1,045 6 1,615 2 2,668

AIIMS NORCET 2023 cut-off

Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff percentage in the table below:

Category Percentage cut-off UR, EWS 50.000 OBC 45.000 SC, ST 40.000 UR-PwBD 45.167 EWS-PwBD - OBC-PwBD 41.500 SC-PwBD 44.167 ST-PwBD 38.667

AIIMS NORCET-4

AIIMS B.Sc. Paramedical course seats will be allocated in order of merit list with respect to the choices made by the candidate in order of preference. The NORCET Merit List is valid for a period of 6 months from its declaration or the declaration of the next NORCET merit list, whichever is earlier.