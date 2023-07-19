AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Result PDF

AIIMS NORCET 4 Results And 1st Round Seat Allocation: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS NORCET 4 Results And 1st Round Seat Allocation. The AIIMs NORCET Result has been released on July 19, 2023 for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4 and the 1st Round of Seat Allocation for various B.Sc. Paramedical courses.
AIIMS NORCET 4 Result pdf contains the list of a total of 950 candidates have been selected for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses, while 2668 candidates have been selected for NORCET-4. The AIIMS exam for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses was held on June 24, 2023, followed by the first round of seat allocation. The NORCET-4 Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted on June 3, 2023 for the Nursing Officer Recruitment.
AIIMS NORCET-4 and Seat Allocation for BSc Paramedical Courses: Result PDF Link
|
AIIMS NORCET Result
|
Result Link
|
AIIMS NORCET-4 Result (PDF)
|
AIIMS BSc Paramedical 1st Round Seat Allocation List 2023
Details mentioned on the AIIMS NORCET-4 result 2023
The AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) result pdf will have the below-given details mentioned on it.
|Candidates' roll number
|Gender
|Category
|Percentage
|PWBD
|Rank
How to check and download AIIMS NORCET-4 and Seat Allocation for BSc Paramedical Courses 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the result pdf online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the AIIMS NORCET -4 result and Seat Allocation for BSc Paramedical Courses available on the homepage
Step 3: The results will be displayed in the new window
Step 4: Check the details mentioned on it and download the result pdf for future use
AIIMS NORCET-4 Result Statistics
Candidates can check the total number of candidates qualified for NORCET-4 in the mentioned table below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Male PwBD
|
Female
|
Female PwBD
|
Total
|
UR
|
43
|
1
|
181
|
1
|
226
|
EWS
|
20
|
-
|
42
|
0
|
62
|
OBC (NCL)
|
485
|
3
|
616
|
1
|
1,105
|
SC
|
440
|
1
|
613
|
-
|
1,054
|
ST
|
57
|
1
|
163
|
-
|
221
|
Total
|
1,045
|
6
|
1,615
|
2
|
2,668
AIIMS NORCET 2023 cut-off
Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff percentage in the table below:
|
Category
|
Percentage cut-off
|
UR, EWS
|
50.000
|
OBC
|
45.000
|
SC, ST
|
40.000
|
UR-PwBD
|
45.167
|
EWS-PwBD
|
-
|
OBC-PwBD
|
41.500
|
SC-PwBD
|
44.167
|
ST-PwBD
|
38.667
AIIMS NORCET-4
AIIMS B.Sc. Paramedical course seats will be allocated in order of merit list with respect to the choices made by the candidate in order of preference. The NORCET Merit List is valid for a period of 6 months from its declaration or the declaration of the next NORCET merit list, whichever is earlier.