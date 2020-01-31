AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Released @aiimsexams.org, Download AIIMS Admit Card Here

AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has uploaded has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse GD-II) - 2018 Exam in AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur. Candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam can Download AIIMS Admit Card from the official website of AIIMS Exams www.aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Download Link is available below. Candidate can download their AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card by providing their ID, Password and a Captcha for verification in the prescribed link.

AIIMS Nursing Officer exam is scheduled to be conducted on 07 February 2020 (Friday) from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. There will be 200 objective type questions related to subject, (180 MCQs) and related to General Knowledge & Aptitude (20 MCQs ). The maximum marks of AIIMS Staff Nurse Exam are 200 and e duration of the examination shall be 3 hours (180 minutes). There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

The minimum qualifying marks for AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam 2018 is 40% for UR / EWS, 35% for OBC, 30% for SC/ ST and PwD.

As per the official website “the Online (CBT) mode Recruitment Examination ot will be conducted without pre-examination screening of the applications of the candidate with regard to their eligibility. Hence, the candidate will be allowed PROVISIONALLY to appear in the Online (CBT) Recruitment Examination”.

How to Download AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card ?