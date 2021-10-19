AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021 through NORCET: Apply Online @aiimsexams.org Till 30 October

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is looking to recruit of Nursing Officers Group B through NORCET 2021 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 2021). Check Important Dates, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary and Other Details.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the online application process for recruitment of Nursing Officers Group B in AIIMS Delhi and Others through aiimsexams.org. The recruitment will be done on the basis of NORCET 2021 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 2021) which is scheduled to be held on 20 November 2021 (Saturday).

Those candidates who are interested to appear for AIIMS NORCET can submit their application on or before 30 October 2021.through aiimsexams.org. The facility for correcting or editing the information is available from 31 October 2021 to 01 November 2021.

The vacancies for each AIIMS Institute shall be notified later. The candidates can check qualification, selection criteria, age limit, exam pattern and other details.

AIIMS NORCET Notification Download

AIIMS NORCET Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 October 2021

Online Application Correction Dates - 31 October to 01 November 2021

Exam Date: 20 November 2021

AIIMS Nursing Officer Vacancy Details

AIIMS New Delhi

AIIMS Bathinda

AIIMS Deogarh

AIIMS Gorakhpur

AIIMS Jodhpur

AIIMS Kalyani

AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Vijaypur

AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS Bhubneshwar

AIIMS Bilaspur

AIIMS Bibinagar

AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary

Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-, Group-B

AIIMS NORCET Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer Posts



Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University OR B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council

OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council. Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable for all Participating AIIMS.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years (Age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

AIIMS Nursing Officer Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test

AIIMS NORCET Exam Pattern

There will be 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question (180 MCQs related to subject, 20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude)

The duration of the examination shall be 3 hrs. (180 minutes).

There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

The qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST.

How to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode through AIIMS web site www.aiimsexams.org from 16 October to 30 October 2020 up to5:00 P.M. No documents including the Registration Slip of on-line application form are required to be sent in Physical form. However, all the applicants are advised to keep a copy of registration slip with them, along with proof of payment for their record.

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2020 Application Fee