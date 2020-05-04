AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Senior Resident Post in Dept of Trauma & Emergency

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident Post in Department of Trauma & Emergency. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 9 May 2020 and every Saturday thereafter.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 4 May 2020

Walk-In-Interview Date: 9 May 2020

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident (General Surgery) - 1 Post

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a graduate degree (MBBS) MS/DNB in General Surgery from a recognized University/Institute.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category as per government norms)

Download AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 9 May 2020 at 10:00 am at the Dean’s Office, Admin building, AIIMS Patna along with the documents. The interview will be conducted on every Saturday after 9 May till the posts are filled up.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General & OBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates - No Fee

