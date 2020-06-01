AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior and Junior Resident Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Junior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview for Junior Resident Posts: 3 June 2020

Walk-In-Interview for Senior Resident Posts: 12 June 2020

AIIMS Panta Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident- 2 Posts

Junior Resident - 3 Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Resident - MBBS from a recognized University/Institute.

Senior Resident - A graduate degree (MBBS) MD in Community Medicine/PSM from a recognized University/Institute.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Junior Resident - 33 years

Senior Resident - 45 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS SR 2020 Official Notification

AIIMS JR 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the allotted dates at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna along with the documents.

Application Fee - Rs. 1000/- (There will be fee relaxation for the candidates belonging to the scheduled classes)

