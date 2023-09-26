AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 127 Senior Nursing Officer Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & More

IIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 is out for 127 Senior Nursing Officers vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released the recruitment notification for 127 Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade -I) vacancies on its official website. Out of a total of 127 vacancies, 57 are general candidates, EWS-12, OBC-34, SC-19, and SC-9.

The selection process for Senior Nursing Officers will be done in two stages i.e. written test and skill test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here

AIIMS Patna Recruitment Notification 2023

The important information and overview for AIIMS Patna Recruitment notification 2023 of Senior Nursing Officer is tabulated below

Nursing Officer is tabulated below

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Senior Nursing Officer Total Vacancies 127 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on September 23, 2023 Application Start Date October 1, 2023 Application End Date October 15, 2023 Selection process Written Test Skill Test

AIIMS Patna Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 127 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For AIIMS Patna?

Candidates can fill out the AIIMS Patna application form from the official website. The link to apply for AIIMS Patna will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Patna 2023. For information on AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - AIIMS Patna

The application fee for AIIMS Patna is Rs 1500 for General and OBC candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS category need to Rs 1200



Posts Categories UR/OBC SC/ST/EWS ExServiceman/PwBD Senior Nursing Officer Rs 1500 Rs 1200 Exempted

Vacancies For AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer

A total of 127 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Patna for Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-I). The detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category Number of Posts UR 53 OBC 34 EWS 12 SC 19 ST 9

What is the AIIMS Patna Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Essential Qualification -

B.Sc. Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/ University;

OR

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University

AND

Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Experience-

Three years experience as Staff Nurse Gr. II after B.Sc. Nursing/B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) in a minimum 100 bedded Hospital/Healthcare Institute.

Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post should have attained a minimum of 21 years of age and they should not have crossed 35 years. However, as per the govt. Norms, and relaxations in age will be given to candidates coming from reserved categories.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Patna Selection Process

The AIIMS Patna 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Skill Test

The highlights of the selection process are listed below

The written test will be 3 hours in duration and questions will be from Anatomy and Physiology, Microbiology, Nutrition, etc.

Candidates are required to visit the official notification provided above to get the detailed syllabus of written test.

Skill Test will be conducted after the Computer Based Online/Offline Exam

Skill Test will be qualifying (Marks obtained in the qualifying exam will not be considered for deciding the merit of the Candidate). The candidate will have to score 50% marks in the Skill Test to qualify

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Salary 2023

The selected candidate will get the pay on Level- 8 which is listed below

Pre-revised Pay Scale:

Pay Band: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800

Grade Pay: Rs. 4,800

Revised Pay Scale: