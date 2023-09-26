Nursing Officer Jobs 2023 Apply for 127 Vacancies

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 127 Senior Nursing Officer Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & More

IIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 is out for 127 Senior Nursing Officers vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 of Senior Nursing Officer
AIIMS Recruitment 2023 of Senior Nursing Officer

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released the recruitment notification for 127 Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade -I) vacancies on its official website. Out of a total of 127 vacancies, 57 are general candidates, EWS-12, OBC-34, SC-19, and SC-9.

The selection process for Senior Nursing Officers will be done in two stages i.e. written test and skill test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here

AIIMS Patna Recruitment Notification 2023

The important information and overview for AIIMS Patna Recruitment notification 2023 of Senior

Nursing Officer is tabulated below

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Posts Name

Senior Nursing Officer

Total Vacancies

127

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

September 23, 2023

Application Start Date

October 1, 2023

Application End Date

October 15, 2023

Selection process

Written Test

Skill Test

AIIMS Patna Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 127 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Career Counseling

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For AIIMS Patna?

Candidates can fill out the AIIMS Patna application form from the official website. The link to apply for  AIIMS Patna will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Patna 2023. For information on AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - AIIMS Patna

The application fee for AIIMS Patna is Rs 1500 for General and OBC candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS category need to Rs 1200


Posts

Categories

UR/OBC

SC/ST/EWS

ExServiceman/PwBD

Senior Nursing Officer

Rs 1500 

Rs 1200

Exempted

Vacancies For AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer

A total of 127 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Patna for Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-I). The detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category

Number of Posts

UR

53

OBC

34

EWS

12

SC

19

ST

9

What is the AIIMS Patna Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Eligibility. 

Essential Qualification -

B.Sc. Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/ University; 

OR

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University

AND

Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Experience-

Three years experience as Staff Nurse Gr. II after B.Sc. Nursing/B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) in a minimum 100 bedded Hospital/Healthcare Institute.

Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post should have attained a minimum of 21 years of age and they should not have crossed 35 years. However, as per the govt. Norms, and relaxations in age will be given to candidates coming from reserved categories. 

AIIMS Nursing Officer Patna Selection Process

The AIIMS Patna 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test 
  2. Skill Test 

The highlights of the selection process are listed below

  • The written test will be 3 hours in duration and questions will be from Anatomy and Physiology, Microbiology, Nutrition, etc.
  • Candidates are required to visit the official notification provided above to get the detailed syllabus of written test.
  • Skill Test will be conducted after the Computer Based Online/Offline Exam
  • Skill Test will be qualifying (Marks obtained in the qualifying exam will not be considered for deciding the merit of the Candidate). The candidate will have to score 50% marks in the Skill Test to qualify

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Salary 2023

The selected candidate will get the pay on Level- 8 which is listed below

Pre-revised Pay Scale:

  • Pay Band: Rs. 9,300 – 34,800
  • Grade Pay: Rs. 4,800

Revised Pay Scale:

  • Level: 8 in the Pay Matrix
  • Minimum Salary: Rs. 47,600
  • Maximum Salary: Rs. 1,51,100

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 be released?

The AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 for senior nursing officers is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority AIIMS Patna for 127 posts.

How many posts have been announced in AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 for senior nursing officers?

A total of 127 posts have been announced in the AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 notification for senior nursing officers.

What is the age limit to apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023?

Candidates between 21 to 35 years of age can apply for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 based on the post they applied for. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the AIIMS Patna Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 based on two stages i.e. written test and skill test. A detailed process is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next