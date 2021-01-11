AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: 15 Vacancies Notified, Apply @aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at aiimspatna.org. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 January 2021 and thereafter 23 January 2021, 30 January 2021, 06 February 2021 till posts are filled up.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 16 January 2021 and thereafter 23 January 2021, 30 January 2021, 06 February 2021
  • Reporting time: 10:00 am at the Dean’s Office, Admin building, AIIMS Patna.

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Resident (Anesthesiology) - 15 Posts

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduate degree (MBBS) MS/DNB in Anesthesiology from a recognized University/Institute (appearing Candidate may also come).

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

Download AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at the Dean’s Office (Admin Block) at 10:00 AM positively on the dates of interview along with originals, photocopies of relevant document and one passport size Colour photograph. Application Form will be provided at the venue on the date of Interview.

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • UR & OBC: - Rs. 1000/-
  • SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee

