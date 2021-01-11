TANCEM Recruitment 2021 for Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts

TANCEM Recruitment 2021: Tamilnadu Cements Corporation Limited (TANCEM) has invited application for the Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 22 January 2021

Date, Venue and Time of interview - will be intimated later

TANCEM Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 19

Personal Assistant - 4 Posts

Jr Assistant - 10 Posts

Time Keeper - 2 Posts

Driver - 3 Posts

TANCEM Salary:

Personal Assistant - Rs. 19500- 62000

Jr Assistant - Rs. 19500- 62000

Time Keeper - Rs. 5670-102- 7710

Driver - Rs. 5680-102- 7720

Eligibility Criteria for TANCEM Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts

Educational Qualification:

Personal Assistant - Any degree with stenography and typewriting English & Tamil (Higher) with knowledge in Computer operations

Jr Assistant - Any degree with knowledge in computer operations

Time Keeper - Any degree having typing / soft skills

Junior Assistant(EDP) - Any degree with minimum 6 months diploma in Computer Science

Junior Assistant (Finance) – B.Com/BBA with knowledge in computer operations

Driver - 10th passed having valid LMV driving licence with 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

35 years

Selection Process for TANCEM Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of performance in the Interview.

How to Apply for TANCEM Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should download the applications from official website (tancem.com) career portal. Eligible candidates should send their filled in applications along with the copies of self-attested documents/testimonials by Post/Courier to The General Manager (Mktg./Admn.) Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited, LLA Buildings, 2nd Floor, No.735, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002 latest by 22 January 2021.

TANCEM Recruitment Notification Download