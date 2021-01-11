TANCEM Recruitment 2021 for Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts
Tamilnadu Cements Corporation Limited (TANCEM) has invited application for the Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2021.
TANCEM Recruitment 2021: Tamilnadu Cements Corporation Limited (TANCEM) has invited application for the Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2021.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application - 22 January 2021
Date, Venue and Time of interview - will be intimated later
TANCEM Vacancy Details
- Total Posts - 19
- Personal Assistant - 4 Posts
- Jr Assistant - 10 Posts
- Time Keeper - 2 Posts
- Driver - 3 Posts
TANCEM Salary:
- Personal Assistant - Rs. 19500- 62000
- Jr Assistant - Rs. 19500- 62000
- Time Keeper - Rs. 5670-102- 7710
- Driver - Rs. 5680-102- 7720
Eligibility Criteria for TANCEM Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Personal Assistant - Any degree with stenography and typewriting English & Tamil (Higher) with knowledge in Computer operations
- Jr Assistant - Any degree with knowledge in computer operations
- Time Keeper - Any degree having typing / soft skills
- Junior Assistant(EDP) - Any degree with minimum 6 months diploma in Computer Science
- Junior Assistant (Finance) – B.Com/BBA with knowledge in computer operations
- Driver - 10th passed having valid LMV driving licence with 2 years of experience
Age Limit:
35 years
Selection Process for TANCEM Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of performance in the Interview.
How to Apply for TANCEM Personal Assistant, Jr Assistant, Time Keeper and Driver Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates should download the applications from official website (tancem.com) career portal. Eligible candidates should send their filled in applications along with the copies of self-attested documents/testimonials by Post/Courier to The General Manager (Mktg./Admn.) Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited, LLA Buildings, 2nd Floor, No.735, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002 latest by 22 January 2021.