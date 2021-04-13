AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts, Salary upto 1.5 Lakh

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for a period of 11 months or till such time the alternate arrangements are made, whichever is earlier. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 April 2021

Last date for submission of application: 26 April 2021

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of the Department No. of Vacancies Assistant Professor Cardiology 02 Neurology 03 Neurosurgery 03 Paediatrics 01 Medical Oncology/Hematology 01 Total 11*

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For General Discipline: The candidate must have a medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of the third schedule should also fulfil the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act); postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

For superspeciality disciplines: D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities Or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: Three years teaching and/or research experience in experience in a recognized institution.

Upper Age Limit: 50 (Fifty) years

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 12 to 26 April 2021 upto 5 PM. The candidates can access the online application link by clicking on the above link. Candidates must fill in the online application form as per the procedure given in the official notification and take a printout of the same.